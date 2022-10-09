Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Shutout Win Over the Lions

Stevenson's longest run went for 49 yards on a one-back counter scheme. With left guard Cole Strange pulling to kick out the rotating linebacker, Stevenson cuts back through the middle of the defense to take advantage of the aggressive rotation working off an Isaiah Wynn combination block. From there, it's all Stevenson, who breaks multiple tackles and runs to daylight.

Between his vision, contact balance, elusiveness, and growing fundamentals in blitz pickup, Stevenson is an all-purpose force.

4. Patriots Defense Keys on Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, Hold Pro Bowler to One Catch

One of the key elements of the Patriots shutout performance against the top-scoring offense in the league was eliminating tight end T.J. Hockenson from Jared Goff's arsenal. Last week, Hockenson went off for eight catches, 179 yards, and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. This week, the Patriots defense flipped the script, holding Hockenson to just one catch for eight yards. Here's what the head coach told Patriots.com about how the Pats got it done:

"Give credit to the players, the defensive coaches. We doubled him at times. We tried to disrupt the timing a little bit. I think some of the credit in our pass defense goes to the pass rush," Belichick said. "We tried to reroute them a little bit. Coach set a good game plan, and the guys that were on him, particularly Kyle [Dugger], but A.P. [Adrian Phillips] had him some, Devin [McCourty] had him some, Pep [Jabrill Peppers] had him some. The linebackers, Jahlani and Bentley, had a lot of awareness of him to just not make his routes easy, to try to reroute him, force him to go over or under the coverage, things like that. It's team defense. It's not just one guy. It's just good team defense."

5. Patriots Offensive Line Erases Lions Pass Rush, Paves the Way for Running Game

On initial viewing, this was an excellent performance against an overmatched Lions defensive front from start to finish. Zappe wasn't touched in the game, with Detroit registering zero sacks or quarterback hits, while the Pats had it rolling on the ground. Although it was a team effort, the standout performer was left tackle Trent Brown. Brown dominated several matchups against second-overall pick Aiden Hutchinson. The Pats left tackle has been terrific over the last month.