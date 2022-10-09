Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots improve to 7-0 when wearing throwbacks at home.
- Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era.
- Patriots defense scores for second straight week.
- Bill Belichick is one win away from tying George Halas for second on the all-time win list.
- Belichick becomes fourth head coach to reach 400 games coaching with one team.
- Matthew Judon becomes first Patriots player with a sack in first five games to start the season.
- Nick Folk ties career high with five field goals made.
- 2022 fourth-round pick QB Bailey Zappe made first NFL start.
PATRIOTS ARE PERFECT WHEN WEARING THROWBACKS AT HOME
The Patriots are now 7-0 when wearing throwback uniforms at home. New England has worn uniforms featuring the old "Pat Patriot" logo at home seven times since switching to the current logo in 1993.
PATRIOTS AT HOME IN THROWBACK JERSEYS (7-0)
Date Opponent W/L Score
10/02/94 Green Bay W 17-16
09/14/09 Buffalo W 25-24
10/18/09 Tennessee W 59-0
10/31/10 Minnesota W 28-14
10/09/11 N.Y. Jets W 30-21
10/21/12 N.Y. Jets W ot 29-26
10/09/22 Detroit W 29-0
PATRIOTS EARN 31ST SHUTOUT IN TEAM HISTORY; 14TH UNDER BELICHICK
The Patriots earned their 31st shutout in franchise history and the 14th under Bill Belichick with the 29-0 victory. It was the team's first shutout since a 25-0 win at Atlanta on Nov. 18, 2021. It was the first shutout at Gillette Stadium since a 27-0 win vs. Houston on Sept. 22, 2016.
SECOND STRAIGHT VISIT BY DETROIT WITH A TOP RANKED UNIT
Detroit entered the game with the top ranked offense averaging an NFL-high 35 points per game and 437 yards per game and were held to 0 points and 312 total yards. It was the second straight time the Lions traveled to New England with a top ranked unit. When the Lions last played at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 23, 2014, the Patriots rolled to a 34-9 win against the Lions' top ranked defense. Detroit has scored at least 24 points in each of their first four games this season. The Lions also rushed for at least 130 yards in each of the first four games of a season and were held to 101 yards by the Patriots.
PATRIOTS SCORE ON DEFENSE FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK
The Patriots defense scored a touchdown for the second straight week after LB Matthew Judon forced a fumble on a 13-yard sack in the second quarter that was recovered and returned 59 yards for a touchdown by S Kyle Dugger. Rookie DB Jack Jones intercepted a QB Aaron Rodgers pass at Green Bay and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. It was the first fumble returned for touchdown by New England since LB Dont'a Hightower returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown vs. Cleveland on Oct. 27, 2019. In 2021 the Patriots defense scored three times with three interceptions returned for touchdowns, including one in back-to-back weeks – At L.A. Chargers (10/31) and at Carolina (11/7).
PATRIOTS HAVE NOT ALLOWED AN OPPONENT RUNNING BACK TO SCORE IN FIRST FIVE GAMES
The Patriot shave allowed just two rushing touchdowns in the first five games, but none of those rushing touchdowns have been by an opponent's running back. QB Lamar Jackson scored on a touchdown run vs. Baltimore and WR Christian Watson scored on a run at Green Bay. The longest the Patriots have gone without allowing a running back to score on a touchdown run is eight games in 2019.
100-YARD RUSHER AND A 100-YARD RECEIVER IN THE SAME GAME FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2014
RB Rhamondre Stevenson had 161 yards rushing and WR Jakobi Meyers had 111 receiving yards. It is the first time the Patriots had a 100-yatrd rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same game since Oct. 5, 2014 when RB Stevan Ridley had 113 yards rushing and TE Rob Gronkowski had 100 yards receiving.
PATRIOTS STOP DETROIT ON ALL 6 FOURTH DOWN ATTEMPTS
The Patriots defense forced six unsuccessful fourth down attempts. It is the most since New England was held to 0-for-6 on fourth down attempts on Oct. 8, 1995 vs. Denver. The previous best for the Patriots defense was stopping an opponent on all four attempts, which they had done twice before, vs. Denver (11/2/14) and vs. Tampa Bay (9/22/13).
THE PATRIOTS DID NOT GET SACKED FOR SECOND TIME IN 2022
The Patriots offensive line did not allow a sack for the second time in 2022. The Patriots did not allow a sack at Pittsburgh on Sept. 18, too.
PATRIOTS AVERAGE 5-YARDS PER CARRY FOR THIRD STRAIGHT GAME
The Patriots gained 176 yards rushing on 35 attempts for a 5.0-yards per carry. It is the third straight week that they have average at least 5 yards per carry. They averaged 5.2-yards per carry vs. Baltimore on Sept. 25 and 5.1-yard per carry at Green Bay on Oct. 2.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
BELICHICK ONE WIN AWAY FROM TYING GEORGE HALAS FOR SECOND
Bill Belichick won his 323rd overall game as a head coach and needs one more win to tie George Halas for second place all-time among all NFL coaches, behind the 347 victories by Don Shula
MOST WINS AMONG NFL COACHES (INCLUDING POSTSEASON)
Head Coach Team (s) Years W L T
Don Shula BLT/MIA 1963-95 347 173 6
George Halas Chicago 1920-29, 33-41, 324 151 31
Bill Belichick CLE/NE 1991-95, 2000-22 323 159 0
Tom Landry Dallas 1960-88 270 178 6
BELICHICK COACHES IN 400TH GAME OVERALL AS HEAD COACH OF THE PATRIOTS
Belichick coached in his 400th game overall as head coach of the Patriots. He is the fourth NFL head coach to reach 400 games coached with one team, joining George Halas (506 with Chicago), Tom Landry (454 with Dallas) and Don Shula (422 with Miami).
MOST GAMES COACHING WITH ONE TEAM (INCLUDING POSTSEASON
Coach Total Games
George Halas 506 – Chicago
Tom Landry 454 – Dallas
Don Shula 422-Miami
Bill Belichick 400 – New England
UNDER COACH BELICHICK, QUARTERBACKS ARE 7-1 IN FIRST CAREER STARTS
Under Belichick, quarterbacks are 7-1 in their first career starts. Of those eight quarterbacks, Eric Zeier (Cleveland), Jacoby Brissett, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe made their first starts in their rookie seasons. Two of those games were shutouts. Jacoby Brissett in 2016 helped the Patriots to a 27-0 win vs. Houston.
QB Game Score
Todd Philcox Cleveland at LA Raiders (9/20/92) 28-16 (W)
Eric Zeier Cleveland at Cincinnati (10/29/95) 29-26 (W)
Tom Brady Patriots vs. Indianapolis (9/30/01) 44-13 (W)
Matt Cassel Patriots at NY Jets (9/14/08) 19-10 (W)
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots at Arizona (9/11/16) 23-21 (W)
Jacoby Brissett Patriots vs. Houston (9/22/16) 27-0 (W)
Mac Jones Patriots vs. Miami (9/12/21) 16-17 (L)
Bailey Zappe Patriots vs. Detroit (10/9/22) 29-0 (W)
JUDON IS FIRST PATRIOTS PLAYER WITH A SACK IN FIRST FIVE GAMES TO START A SEASON
LB Matthew Judon became the first Patriots player to start a season with a sack in each of the first five games with a 2-sack performance against Detroit. He had a 9-yard sack of QB Jared Goff in the second quarter and then forced a fumble on a 13-yard sack later in the second quarter. The last player in the NFL to accomplish a sack in the first five games of the season was LB Clay Matthews with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 when he had a sack in each of the first six games of the season. Judon surpassed Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who began the 1986 season with one sack in each of the first four games. Judon's 6 sacks through the first five games are second to the team record 6 ½ sacks he had in the first five games of the 2021 season.
JUDON HAS NINTH CAREER GAME WITH AT LEAST TWO SACKS
Judon had his 9th career game with at least two sacks, including his third as a member of the Patriots. He had 2 ½ sacks vs. New Orleans (9/26) and 2 sacks at Houston (10/10) last season with New England.
JUDON'S TWO-SACK GAMES
Sacks Opponent Date
3 Oakland 11/25/2018
2 ½ New Orleans 9/26/2021
2 at N.Y. Jets 10/23/2016
2 Chicago 10/15/2017
2 at Green Bay 11/19/2019
2 Houston 11/17/2019
2 at Washington 10/04/2020
2 at Houston 10/10/2021
2 Detroit 10/9/2022
JACK JONES HAS SECOND STRAIGHT GAME WITH A PICK
Jack Jones intercepted a QB Jared Goff pass at the New England 3-yard line in the first quarter for his second straight game with a pick. At Green Bay he intercepted QB Aaron Rodgers and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. Jones is the first New England rookie with a pick in back-to-back games since 2013 when Logan Ryan and Duron Harmon each had games with back-to-back interceptions.
RHAMONDRE STEVENSON HAS CAREER LONG RUN
RB Rhamondre Stevenson had a career-long 49 yard run in the first quarter. His previous long was a 21-yard run on Nov. 18, 2021 at Atlanta. It is the longest run by a Patriots running back since RB Damien Harris scored on a 64-yard run at Buffalo on Dec. 6, 2021.
STEVENSON HAS THIRD CAREER 100-YARD GAME
Stevenson had a career-high 161 yards rushing for his third career 100-yard rushing game. His previous high was 107 rushing yards vs. Jacksonville on Jan. 2, 2022. The 161 yards rushing was the most by a Patriots running back since Jonas Gray rushed for 201 yards at Indianapolis (11/16/14). Today's effort is the 13th time in franchise history that a Patriots player has rushed for 160 yards or more.
STEVENSON RECORDS THIRD CAREER GAME WITH A 6.0-YARD AVERAGE PER CARRY
Stevenson finished with 25 rushing attempts for 161 yards for a 6.4-yard average. It is the third time in his career and second time in 2022 he has finished with a 6.0-yard average. He had a 6.1-yard average vs. Baltimore (9/25/22). As a rookie in 2021, he had 10 carries for 62 yards for 6.2-yard average at Carolina on Nov. 7, 2021.
FOLK TIES CAREER-HIGH WITH FIVE FIELD GOALS, EXTENDS STREAK TO 63 UNDER 50
K Nick Folk extended his NFL record to 63 straight field goals made under 50 yards with five field goals (37, 32, 44, 37 and 29). Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13. His five field goals tie a career-high. He kicked five field goals in a game four times in his career, most recently vs. Tennessee on Nov. 28, 201. His 17 points scored are second to the 18 he scored vs. Tennessee on Nov. 28, 2021.
S KYLE DUGGER SCORES ON A 59-YARD FUMBLE RETURN
S Kyle Dugger recovered a fumble that was forced on a 13-yard sack by LB Matthew Judon and returned the ball 59 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. It is the fourth-longest fumble return in team history. It is Dugger's first career touchdown.
LONGEST FUMBLE RETURNS IN TEAM HISTORY
Player Fumble Return
Shea McClellin at Miami (Jan. 1, 2017) 69-yard return
Richard Seymour at Buffalo (Oct. 3, 2004) 68-yard touchdown return
Rob Ninkovich at San Diego (Oct. 24, 2010) 63-yard touchdown
Kyle Dugger vs. Detroit (Oct. 9, 2022) 59-yard touchdown return
SECOND-ROUND PICK WR TYQUAN THONTON MAKES HIS NFL DEBUT
2022 second-round draft pick WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list and made his NFL debut at wide receiver in the second quarter. His first reception was a 2-yard gain from QB Bailey Zappe in the third quarter, immediately followed by a 5-yard reception on the next play.
JAKOBI MEYERS GOES OVER 100 YARDS
WR Jakobi Meyers recorded 7 receptions for 111 receiving yards, his third career 100-yard game.
BAILY ZAPPE COMPLETES 80.1 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES IN FIRST START
QB Bailey Zappe made his first NFL start and finished 17-of-21 for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception and completed 80.1 percent of his passes. It is the 14th time the Patriots have had a quarterback complete 80 percent of his passes.
LINEUP NOTES
- 2022 second-round pick WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut after being activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.
- 2022 fourth-round pick QB Bailey Zappe made his first NFL start.
- WR Jakobi Meyers returned to action after missing the two games due to injury.
- DB Jalen Mills returned to action after missing the Green Bay game due to injury and was in the starting lineup.
- LB Jahlani Tavai made his first start as a member of the Patriots.
- OL Marcus Cannon started in a two-tight end alignment.
- 2022 sixth-round pick DL Sam Roberts saw his first action on defense.
- TE Matt Sokol played in his first game as a member of the Patriots after being elevated to the active roster.