Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era

BELICHICK ONE WIN AWAY FROM TYING GEORGE HALAS FOR SECOND

Bill Belichick won his 323rd overall game as a head coach and needs one more win to tie George Halas for second place all-time among all NFL coaches, behind the 347 victories by Don Shula

MOST WINS AMONG NFL COACHES (INCLUDING POSTSEASON)

Head Coach Team (s) Years W L T

Don Shula BLT/MIA 1963-95 347 173 6

George Halas Chicago 1920-29, 33-41, 324 151 31

Bill Belichick CLE/NE 1991-95, 2000-22 323 159 0

Tom Landry Dallas 1960-88 270 178 6

BELICHICK COACHES IN 400TH GAME OVERALL AS HEAD COACH OF THE PATRIOTS

Belichick coached in his 400th game overall as head coach of the Patriots. He is the fourth NFL head coach to reach 400 games coached with one team, joining George Halas (506 with Chicago), Tom Landry (454 with Dallas) and Don Shula (422 with Miami).

MOST GAMES COACHING WITH ONE TEAM (INCLUDING POSTSEASON

Coach Total Games

George Halas 506 – Chicago

Tom Landry 454 – Dallas

Don Shula 422-Miami

Bill Belichick 400 – New England

UNDER COACH BELICHICK, QUARTERBACKS ARE 7-1 IN FIRST CAREER STARTS

Under Belichick, quarterbacks are 7-1 in their first career starts. Of those eight quarterbacks, Eric Zeier (Cleveland), Jacoby Brissett, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe made their first starts in their rookie seasons. Two of those games were shutouts. Jacoby Brissett in 2016 helped the Patriots to a 27-0 win vs. Houston.

QB Game Score

Todd Philcox Cleveland at LA Raiders (9/20/92) 28-16 (W)

Eric Zeier Cleveland at Cincinnati (10/29/95) 29-26 (W)

Tom Brady Patriots vs. Indianapolis (9/30/01) 44-13 (W)

Matt Cassel Patriots at NY Jets (9/14/08) 19-10 (W)

Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots at Arizona (9/11/16) 23-21 (W)

Jacoby Brissett Patriots vs. Houston (9/22/16) 27-0 (W)

Mac Jones Patriots vs. Miami (9/12/21) 16-17 (L)

Bailey Zappe Patriots vs. Detroit (10/9/22) 29-0 (W)

JUDON IS FIRST PATRIOTS PLAYER WITH A SACK IN FIRST FIVE GAMES TO START A SEASON

LB Matthew Judon became the first Patriots player to start a season with a sack in each of the first five games with a 2-sack performance against Detroit. He had a 9-yard sack of QB Jared Goff in the second quarter and then forced a fumble on a 13-yard sack later in the second quarter. The last player in the NFL to accomplish a sack in the first five games of the season was LB Clay Matthews with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 when he had a sack in each of the first six games of the season. Judon surpassed Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who began the 1986 season with one sack in each of the first four games. Judon's 6 sacks through the first five games are second to the team record 6 ½ sacks he had in the first five games of the 2021 season.

JUDON HAS NINTH CAREER GAME WITH AT LEAST TWO SACKS

Judon had his 9th career game with at least two sacks, including his third as a member of the Patriots. He had 2 ½ sacks vs. New Orleans (9/26) and 2 sacks at Houston (10/10) last season with New England.

JUDON'S TWO-SACK GAMES

Sacks Opponent Date

3 Oakland 11/25/2018

2 ½ New Orleans 9/26/2021

2 at N.Y. Jets 10/23/2016

2 Chicago 10/15/2017

2 at Green Bay 11/19/2019

2 Houston 11/17/2019

2 at Washington 10/04/2020

2 at Houston 10/10/2021

2 Detroit 10/9/2022

JACK JONES HAS SECOND STRAIGHT GAME WITH A PICK

Jack Jones intercepted a QB Jared Goff pass at the New England 3-yard line in the first quarter for his second straight game with a pick. At Green Bay he intercepted QB Aaron Rodgers and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. Jones is the first New England rookie with a pick in back-to-back games since 2013 when Logan Ryan and Duron Harmon each had games with back-to-back interceptions.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON HAS CAREER LONG RUN

RB Rhamondre Stevenson had a career-long 49 yard run in the first quarter. His previous long was a 21-yard run on Nov. 18, 2021 at Atlanta. It is the longest run by a Patriots running back since RB Damien Harris scored on a 64-yard run at Buffalo on Dec. 6, 2021.

STEVENSON HAS THIRD CAREER 100-YARD GAME

Stevenson had a career-high 161 yards rushing for his third career 100-yard rushing game. His previous high was 107 rushing yards vs. Jacksonville on Jan. 2, 2022. The 161 yards rushing was the most by a Patriots running back since Jonas Gray rushed for 201 yards at Indianapolis (11/16/14). Today's effort is the 13th time in franchise history that a Patriots player has rushed for 160 yards or more.

STEVENSON RECORDS THIRD CAREER GAME WITH A 6.0-YARD AVERAGE PER CARRY

Stevenson finished with 25 rushing attempts for 161 yards for a 6.4-yard average. It is the third time in his career and second time in 2022 he has finished with a 6.0-yard average. He had a 6.1-yard average vs. Baltimore (9/25/22). As a rookie in 2021, he had 10 carries for 62 yards for 6.2-yard average at Carolina on Nov. 7, 2021.

FOLK TIES CAREER-HIGH WITH FIVE FIELD GOALS, EXTENDS STREAK TO 63 UNDER 50

K Nick Folk extended his NFL record to 63 straight field goals made under 50 yards with five field goals (37, 32, 44, 37 and 29). Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13. His five field goals tie a career-high. He kicked five field goals in a game four times in his career, most recently vs. Tennessee on Nov. 28, 201. His 17 points scored are second to the 18 he scored vs. Tennessee on Nov. 28, 2021.

S KYLE DUGGER SCORES ON A 59-YARD FUMBLE RETURN

S Kyle Dugger recovered a fumble that was forced on a 13-yard sack by LB Matthew Judon and returned the ball 59 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. It is the fourth-longest fumble return in team history. It is Dugger's first career touchdown.

LONGEST FUMBLE RETURNS IN TEAM HISTORY

Player Fumble Return

Shea McClellin at Miami (Jan. 1, 2017) 69-yard return

Richard Seymour at Buffalo (Oct. 3, 2004) 68-yard touchdown return

Rob Ninkovich at San Diego (Oct. 24, 2010) 63-yard touchdown

Kyle Dugger vs. Detroit (Oct. 9, 2022) 59-yard touchdown return

SECOND-ROUND PICK WR TYQUAN THONTON MAKES HIS NFL DEBUT

2022 second-round draft pick WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list and made his NFL debut at wide receiver in the second quarter. His first reception was a 2-yard gain from QB Bailey Zappe in the third quarter, immediately followed by a 5-yard reception on the next play.

JAKOBI MEYERS GOES OVER 100 YARDS

WR Jakobi Meyers recorded 7 receptions for 111 receiving yards, his third career 100-yard game.

BAILY ZAPPE COMPLETES 80.1 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES IN FIRST START