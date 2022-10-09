Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Shutout Win Over the Lions

5 Keys from Patriots win over Lions

Lions vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Bill Belichick 10/9: "Really good team win for us"

Bailey Zappe 10/9: "The offensive line was the MVP today"

Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/9

Photos: Patriots vs. Lions Week

Can't-Miss Play: Dugger DIVES to glory for 59-yard TD via fumble recovery

Meyers shows off his juke arsenal at end of 17-yard catch and run

Rhamondre Stevenson stumbles his way into clear for 49-yard gallop

Jack Jones intercepts the Jared Goff pass

Patriots' Defense denies Jamal Williams on a fourth-down stop

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

Patriots Red Jersey Throwback Hype Video Narrated by Andre Tippett

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Gillette Stadium's throwback gameday design voted on by fans powered by Socios.com

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Lions

Analysis: Patriots Activate WR Tyquan Thornton, Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol from Practice Squad

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

Gamebook: Patriots vs Lions Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Oct 09, 2022 at 04:13 PM
Gamebook_2022_wk5 [PDF]

