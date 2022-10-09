5 Keys from Patriots win over Lions

Tipped INT opens Lions' cage, D slams door shut again

Zappe and the offense's good start hit a skid during their third possession of the game, as the quarterback fired a pass that went off of Nelson Agholor's hands and was intercepted by the Lions. Detroit took over at midfield looking to take the lead with a touchdown. However, the defense stepped up with another game-changing play.

It wasn't immediately perfect though, as the Lions were able to convert a 3rd-and-16 that went for 20 yards to Khalif Raymond. It looked like the Patriots zone coverage couldn't quite hold up long enough for the pass rush to disrupt the throw and Goff found Raymond in a void. But that was the last first down they'd get on the drive, with Adrian Phillips sniffing out a third-down run for a loss setting up a fourth down from the Patriots 32-yard line.

On fourth down, Matthew Judon picked up another sack, stripping the ball from Goff, with Kyle Dugger picking it up and returning it for a 59-yard fumble-six that extended New England's lead to 13-0. Judon was a game-changer in this game as he continues his hot start to the season, one accentuated by his all-red uniform on Sunday.