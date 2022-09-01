10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

1. Mac ready to jump?

Mac Jones' Year 2 development tops this list as the quarterback certainly had his moments during training camp and preseason, though he and the offense haven't shown a lot of consistency stringing good plays together. Let's start with the good, as Mac has thrown some of the prettiest deep balls of his two years this summer. His rapport with DeVante Parker was instantly apparent. The offense's resilience in Las Vegas joint practices showed up as well, with Mac throwing drive-ending touchdowns to cap both sessions with the Raiders. He's looked most comfortable running the spread offense, which is likely a direction they'll lean into as game planning enters the equation. But there's still a lot going on around Mac, including changes to the coaching staff and playbook that could ultimately pay off but so far, in the early going, it's been a work in progress, leaving a good deal of uncertainty about how quickly it will all come together in Week 1. The team's high hopes will depend heavily on their quarterback's play and decision-making in his second season.

2. OL (part one) ready to protect?

Of course, a huge part of Mac's development is tied to the offensive line and the pass protection that they provide. That protection over the summer was also inconsistent, playing a big part in the offense's inability to establish much rhythm outside of certain periods. Aside from David Andrews, there have been changes in the air at the other four spots with the tackles flopping sides, a rookie at left guard and Michael Onwenu finally finding a landing spot at his college position of right guard. The backups have been inconsistent as well with almost everyone in the group taking criticism this summer for missed assignments, mental mistakes and blown blocks. This kind of thing isn't totally unheard of for an offensive line coming out of camp, especially with so many changes going on, however, the team opens against four really good defenses that will feast on any poor play. The time to turn it on is now.

3. OL (part two) Ready to open rushing lanes?

At least there were some really intriguing glimpses of the passing attack this summer, whereas the rushing attack failed to deliver the same kind of big moments. Of course, nothing can truly simulate a running game without live tackling, but whether it was practicing against themselves, joint practices or even the preseason games, the production on the ground left us wanting more. The offense continues to work on wide zone runs, but it's a complicated dance that must be fully in sync. There's reason to believe they'll get it down, just like it's a good bet they'll make use of more traditional gap runs when the games really count. But the best way to help Mac and the pass protection is to get the rushing attack going to lighten boxes and take pass rushers out of their game. No matter what schemes they're running they'll have to find a way to open some holes up.

4. Is there enough running back depth?

After adding Ty Montgomery and two rookie running backs this offseason, the positional depth at running back appeared outstanding at the start of camp. However, Montgomery looks like he sustained a serious ankle injury, Pierre Strong had limited offensive impact during the preseason, while Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor ended up on the practice squad. Add it all up and the Patriots appear to be starting the season with less than they ended last year, with just Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson proven and ready to go and no reliable backup like Brandon Bolden with NFL experience. Taylor could still be elevated from the practice squad, while Montgomery should return this season and Strong and Harris should develop, but until those things happen it will be the Harris and Stevenson show once again.

5. Will Parker and the second-year FAs elevate the attack?

Tyquan Thornton's injury in Week 2 of the preseason was an unfortunate development as the promising rookie looked poised to add a new element of explosive speed to the offense. With him on the shelf, the Patriots offense will enter the season with largely the same group of weaponry that they had last season, save the trade acquisition of DeVante Parker, who has been a consistent threat throughout the summer. Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers also had strong summers despite the overall inconsistencies of the offense. Meyers is Mac's go-to in big spots and has shown a knack for making contested catches himself, while Agholor has flashed more of the deep ball playmaking skills he had while he was on the Raiders in 2020. The wild card is Kendrick Bourne who had a disappointing camp, being ejected from a joint practice for fighting and then missing the preseason game against the Panthers for undisclosed reasons. Bourne was a gamer who came on as the season progressed last year, the same could happen in 2022. His late touchdown catch in joint practices against the Raiders was a reminder of the kind of playmaker he can be. The offense will need to rely heavily on their four healthy receivers out of the gate before Thornton's potential mid-season return provides a possible boost.

6. Same DL, different results?