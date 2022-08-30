Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson 'Definitely a Big Part' of Patriots Defense

Shortly after the Patriots walked off the field at Highmark Stadium on Wild Card weekend, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo began talking about the need to get faster on defense.

"We are going to look to get faster, more explosive, and put more playmakers on the field," Mayo told 98.5 The Sports Hub during an appearance last February.

Although the Patriots didn't draft any linebackers in April, the team acquired Mack Wilson via trade with the Browns, and veteran Raekwon McMillan is returning to the field after spending last season on injured reserve. The two veteran linebackers, one an offseason acquisition and the other a de facto addition, brought a fresh perspective to the defense.

As younger, smaller, and more explosive players at the second level of the defense, McMillan and Wilson are making a strong impression.

"We have this thing going called loose screws. Every time we go on the field, we loosen our screws up and play as hard as we can. Mack has been fun to play with, flying around to the ball. He's an energetic player, and hopefully, sometimes we can get on the field together and show what we can do," McMillan told Patriots.com on Monday.

After the two Patriots linebackers were ranked as the top linebacker in their respective High School classes in back-to-back seasons, McMillan and Wilson kept track of each other's college and pro careers. Now together in New England, the Pats linebackers are excited to bring speed and energy to New England's defense.

"We put a lot of work in grinding with the whole defense. It's exciting to have a player like Mack out there with me who can run to the ball. Sometimes he beats me to the ball," McMillan said.