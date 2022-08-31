Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots signed 15 players to the practice squad today.

Aug 31, 2022 at 06:43 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

transactions-2022-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad today. The following 15 players were signed to the practice squad: OL James Ferentz, RB Kevin Harris, DB Brad Hawkins, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, LB Harvey Langi, LB Cameron McGrone, CB Terrance Mitchell, OL Bill Murray, WR Tre Nixon, DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr., DL LaBryan Ray, OL Kody Russey, TE Matt Sokol, RB J.J. Taylor and TE Jalen Wydermyer. All 15 of those players went to training camp with New England this past summer.

