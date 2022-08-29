Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

The first hints that the Patriots might transition to a more zone-heavy running game came back in April.

With athleticism along the offensive line and speed at running back a necessity for the outside zone system, the Patriots selected guard Cole Strange and running back Pierre Strong with two of their first five draft selections. Plus, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton played under outside zone guru Jeff Grimes at Baylor.

Although Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh downplayed the connection, the numbers from the preseason suggest that the team is emphasizing the zone running game more this season.

"I'd like to think that if the player is good enough, we're going to find a way to use the player no matter what the scheme is," Groh told reporters on Monday morning. "Do some players do some things that are more accustomed to a run game in college or a run game from a previous team, to what they may have to do here? Yeah, but if they've got the skill set to learn how to do those things, then a lot of those things are able to transfer from one scheme to another."

In New England's three preseason games, 46 percent of their rushing attempts were zone schemes, meaning they still ran more gap schemes than zone plays. However, that's a significant increase from 21 percent zone schemes during the 2021 regular season, according to Pro Football Focus.

As with any schematic change, it takes time to implement something new, especially a rhythmic play like outside zone, where timing and continuity are critical to its success.

But the outside zone shift is still a work in progress for the Pats offensive line. In four outside zone rush attempts for the starting offensive line against the Raiders in the preseason finale, the Patriots managed just one yard with a four-yard loss and an offensive holding penalty.

One of the mantras the Patriots offensive line lives by is seeing the game through the same set of eyes, with most of the struggles being assignment based rather than technique breakdowns.

For example, blockers are lingering too long on the initial combination blocks along the line of scrimmage. The goal is to execute a quick double-team to help the blocker next to you overtake the defensive lineman, then work up to the linebacker level to set up bigger gains.

At times, the defensive front might call for blockers to forgo the initial double-team and work immediately to the second level to a linebacker. Either way, the second-level blocks aren't happening, leaving unblocked linebackers free to tackle the ball carrier near the line of scrimmage.

"I think that's a great way to look at it. It's one of the only position groups on the field that has five guys that are trying to look through the same lens all the time. That is very difficult, especially with all the different things defenses can do," Patriots Senior Football Advisor and Offensive Line coach Matt Patricia told reporters on Monday morning.

"That is something that is always trying to be improved as you go through the season. There has to be a starting point, and that's where we are at right now. Hopefully, it can be a good foundation moving forward."

Patricia explained that preseason games and training camp aren't necessarily about results. Instead, the team focuses more on the number of repetitions and the process in general rather than gaining yards.

"The emphasis isn't so much on what the production looks like at the moment," Patricia said. "When we work different runs in the run game, we have different techniques that we work, so whether it's zone techniques, or we run our gap schemes, or our double-team techniques, we just try to make sure our fundamentals are handled."

As the Patriots begin game-planning for regular-season opponents starting with the Miami Dolphins next week, New England might emphasize different runs that will be more successful against Miami's defense rather than only featuring outside zone or gap schemes.