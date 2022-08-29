Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Aug 30 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Cutdown day looms as Patriots begin regular season transition

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/29: "It's always a tough day when you have to release players"

Bubble breakdown: Tough decisions loom for Patriots

After Further Review: Should the Patriots Stay the Course With New-Look Offense?

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Finale

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

4 Keys from Patriots preseason-ending loss to Raiders

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

Mac Jones keeps drive alive with fourth-down throw to Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards

Mac Jones has all day to throw on 13-yard completion to Agholor

Kyle Dugger stops Zamir White in the backfield for third-down TFL

Mac Jones finds open grass for chain-moving 13-yard run on third down

Ten Takeaways From Patriots-Raiders Joint Practices

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Mac Jones 8/24: "It was good, healthy competition"

Press Pass: Joint Practice with the Raiders continues

Day 16 blogservations: Patriots find their stride late

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

The Patriots offensive line continues to work on continuity heading into the regular season.

Aug 29, 2022 at 03:40 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

20220829_PDC_Patricia_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The first hints that the Patriots might transition to a more zone-heavy running game came back in April.

With athleticism along the offensive line and speed at running back a necessity for the outside zone system, the Patriots selected guard Cole Strange and running back Pierre Strong with two of their first five draft selections. Plus, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton played under outside zone guru Jeff Grimes at Baylor.

Although Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh downplayed the connection, the numbers from the preseason suggest that the team is emphasizing the zone running game more this season.

"I'd like to think that if the player is good enough, we're going to find a way to use the player no matter what the scheme is," Groh told reporters on Monday morning. "Do some players do some things that are more accustomed to a run game in college or a run game from a previous team, to what they may have to do here? Yeah, but if they've got the skill set to learn how to do those things, then a lot of those things are able to transfer from one scheme to another."

In New England's three preseason games, 46 percent of their rushing attempts were zone schemes, meaning they still ran more gap schemes than zone plays. However, that's a significant increase from 21 percent zone schemes during the 2021 regular season, according to Pro Football Focus.

As with any schematic change, it takes time to implement something new, especially a rhythmic play like outside zone, where timing and continuity are critical to its success.

But the outside zone shift is still a work in progress for the Pats offensive line. In four outside zone rush attempts for the starting offensive line against the Raiders in the preseason finale, the Patriots managed just one yard with a four-yard loss and an offensive holding penalty.

One of the mantras the Patriots offensive line lives by is seeing the game through the same set of eyes, with most of the struggles being assignment based rather than technique breakdowns.

For example, blockers are lingering too long on the initial combination blocks along the line of scrimmage. The goal is to execute a quick double-team to help the blocker next to you overtake the defensive lineman, then work up to the linebacker level to set up bigger gains.

At times, the defensive front might call for blockers to forgo the initial double-team and work immediately to the second level to a linebacker. Either way, the second-level blocks aren't happening, leaving unblocked linebackers free to tackle the ball carrier near the line of scrimmage.

"I think that's a great way to look at it. It's one of the only position groups on the field that has five guys that are trying to look through the same lens all the time. That is very difficult, especially with all the different things defenses can do," Patriots Senior Football Advisor and Offensive Line coach Matt Patricia told reporters on Monday morning.

"That is something that is always trying to be improved as you go through the season. There has to be a starting point, and that's where we are at right now. Hopefully, it can be a good foundation moving forward."

Patricia explained that preseason games and training camp aren't necessarily about results. Instead, the team focuses more on the number of repetitions and the process in general rather than gaining yards.

"The emphasis isn't so much on what the production looks like at the moment," Patricia said. "When we work different runs in the run game, we have different techniques that we work, so whether it's zone techniques, or we run our gap schemes, or our double-team techniques, we just try to make sure our fundamentals are handled."

As the Patriots begin game-planning for regular-season opponents starting with the Miami Dolphins next week, New England might emphasize different runs that will be more successful against Miami's defense rather than only featuring outside zone or gap schemes.

During head coach Bill Belichick's 20-plus seasons with the team, the Patriots have always been a game plan-oriented operation on both sides of the ball. Although it seems like they're emphasizing more zone runs now, the Pats will also call plenty of gap runs this season.

To that point, the Patriots have done much better on their 32 gap runs this season. In the preseason finale against the Raiders, the starting offense attempted four gap runs and gained 28 yards, including a 13-yard gain by running back Rhamondre Stevenson on a crack toss.

"Right now, we'll run them into looks that maybe aren't great so that we can get the runs in and make sure we are getting enough reps at everything before the reps kind of get limited as we go forward."

"That's the great part about training camp. We have the opportunity to do that and tweak things as we go. As the season goes, we'll always modify and adjust as needed based on not only scheme but personnel," Patricia added.

Following the loss to the Raiders in the preseason finale, Belichick had a similar sentiment about how the Patriots will emphasize certain plays based on a game plan for a particular opponent.

"Some plays work well against some defenses, and against certain things, some plays don't. I don't say that one play is necessarily great against everything. I have a hard time with that," the Pats head coach said. "You have to be able to execute what you need to execute to win in that situation, against that opponent in that game. It changes from game to game for me. I think it's hard to do three things in this league and think that's going to be enough to win."

With back-to-back weeks of joint practices, Patricia explained that practicing against another team allows the coaching staff to see plays against different defenses. Instead of facing their own defense in every camp practice, now they can see how a particular play call works against a specific front their own defense might not run.

"It's always good for us to see a little bit of a different style or maybe a different look. It's not only a scheme-based thing but just different types of players. Talking about the Raiders and the different types of defensive ends they have. Chandler Jones is a different type of defensive end. That's a great opportunity to see a player like that, or [Maxx] Crosby who maybe plays blocks a little bit different than we do or what we saw previously and say, 'okay, how much of a problem does that give us?'"

By practicing different base plays throughout the summer, the Patriots now have a list of core concepts they can install into a game plan.

Some opposing defenses might give them looks or defensive fronts where outside zone will be a successful play, while others may not, and that's when the gap runs come into play.

Although it's true that New England adjusts to the opponents' tendencies, the overall execution along the offensive line has a ways to go before you can have confidence in the group.

The Patriots offensive line emphasizes the "seeing it through the same set of eyes" motto, and working towards that level of continuity is a must for the offense to succeed in the regular season.

Related Content

news

After Further Review: Should the Patriots Stay the Course With New-Look Offense?

The Patriots have two weeks to fix what ails them on offense.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Finale

The Patriots fell to the Raiders in their final dress rehearsal before the regular season.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 3 vs. Raiders

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots takeover UFC Headquarters

The New England Patriots took a field trip to UFC Headquarters and gained insight on the life of a MMA athlete.

news

Ten Takeaways From Patriots-Raiders Joint Practices

Breaking down everything we saw at Raiders headquarters this week.

news

Behind enemy lines: Patriots and Raiders Joint Practices

Patriots team reporter Tamara Brown and Raiders digital reporter Levi Edwards recap the final week of training camp.

news

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Taking stock of the Patriots offensive and defensive lines in Wednesday's joint practice in Las Vegas.

news

Analysis: Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Season-Ending Injured Reserve

The Patriots placed the second-year linebacker on season-ending injured reserve.

news

Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

After an uneven start to Tuesday's joint practice with the Raiders, the Patriots finished strong.

news

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

news

Hot off the Press: Guy and Stevenson return home to the desert

Lawrence Guy and Rhamondre Stevenson return home to Nevada for joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Cutdown day looms as Patriots begin regular season transition

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

After Further Review: Should the Patriots Stay the Course With New-Look Offense?

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Raiders presented by CarMax

Bubble breakdown: Tough decisions loom for Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Finale

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Regular Season Expectations

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Damien Harris, Adrian Phillips, and more address the media on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Damien Harris 8/29: "We're going to keep laying that foundation"

Patriots running back Damien Harris address the media on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 8/29: "I feel like we never stop learning"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Bill Belichick 8/29: "I think we have a really good idea of the players and their skills"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Press Pass: Working Towards Week 1

Patriots coaches Jerod Mayo, Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, Cameron Achord, and Steve Belichick address the media on Monday, August 29th, 2022.

All Access: Preseason Wrap Up

On this special pregame edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we are live in Las Vegas, where we assess the state of the team as they prepare to take on the Raiders in their final preseason game. In addition, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with wide receiver Nelson Agholor, and we bring you the highlights from Richard Seymour's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising