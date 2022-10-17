Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

Jonnu Smith: "Going back to last year and free agency, when I knew I had the opportunity to become a Patriot it was a no brainer for me. Not just because it's a historical franchise and all the wins -- all that is great, you know? But coach Belichick, he's such a football mind. Kind of like a football maniac, and I just knew that I was going to learn the game from a different set of eyes, a different perspective. Being able to take that in, as a football player, as a competitor, as a student of the game, that meant a lot to me. He's a hell of a coach, but just a great person. He always gives us no presentations on the history of the game and I appreciate that. Some guys may be falling asleep, but the guy, when he gets to rambling on about, you know, 'these are the first guys that invented this formation' -- it blows you away how much he knows. Like I said, just being around him and being able to see the game from his perspective, that was a good deal right there."