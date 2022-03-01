Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 01 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

Mar 01, 2022 at 09:43 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

20220301_PDC_Jackson_adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

In the black and white era of hot sports takes, it's not very exciting to land somewhere in the middle. But that's exactly where many folks are when it comes to the future of J.C. Jackson in New England.

Jackson is about two weeks away from free agency and the Patriots have one week to decide whether or not the franchise tag might be a useful tool to keep him (assuming no long-term deal is worked out in the interim). The ball-hawking corner would be set to earn $17.3 million under the tag, a healthy chunk of change for a team that won't be basking in salary cap space or, more importantly, bundles of cash to spend after last season's free agent spree.

Whether or not tagging Jackson makes sense is a dilemma with no simple solution. On one hand Jackson is hands-down the team's best corner and his presence makes life easier for a thin secondary that includes Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones. Having Jackson and his eight interceptions back in the fold allows Bill Belichick to keep Mills and Jones in roles they're best suited for rather than trying to have them step into the void that Jackson's absence would create.

But doing so would also make it difficult to address many other needs the Patriots have, especially retaining the half dozen or so veteran starters set to hit free agency alongside Jackson. Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ted Karras and Trent Brown are among a group of key players who will need some money in order to be retained, and surrendering over $17 million to Jackson won't make that an easy chore.

Clearly, figuring out Jackson's future is no easy task.

In an ideal world, the Patriots can use the tag and keep their No. 1 corner in place while using a high draft pick at the position as well. This would allow the rookie a year to acclimate to the system and, assuming the pick works out, eventually take over a starting role in 2023.

But this isn't an ideal situation, and if Belichick indeed uses a high pick on a corner he may need to play him immediately even if Jackson departs. That would leave Mills, Jones and a couple of question marks in Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade. The rookie would likely need to fill a role in the secondary from the outset in that scenario.

And that's where Belichick and the Patriots may ultimately land, and as concerning as it is, it's probably the course that makes the most sense. The current roster has some holes, potentially a lot of them depending on how other free agent situations unfold. Losing Jackson hurts the secondary, but it may allow some other areas to be addressed with the potential savings.

After all, Jackson was part of a secondary that struggled down the stretch, especially against Josh Allen and the Bills. Having his play-making ability wasn't enough to allow the defense to come up with stops when they were needed, so the rebuilding is about much more than a single cornerback.

There will be times when the secondary struggles and there will no doubt be countless mentions of Jackson's absence as a result. But given the state of the roster and the money recently spent, it's hard to imagine giving Jackson a large portion of the available funds represents the best way for the Patriots to return to title contention.

It will be a tough pill to swallow, but Belichick may be better off allowing Jackson to walk and finding a replacement in the draft.

QB Carousel II?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles against the Detroit Lions.
AP Photo by Lon Horwedel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles against the Detroit Lions.

Related Links

Last season brought lots of quarterback drama to sift through during the offseason. This year's version may be even better. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo all could be on the move with plenty of suitors likely to be waiting. In addition, there will be movement among lesser commodities such as Carson Wentz to track.

That doesn't even include contract sagas that will be unfolding, led by Arizona's Kyler Murray. Murray recently wiped his social media platforms clean of all Cardinals references before apologizing as he begins his negotiations. More recently his agent, Erik Burkhardt, crafted a statement expressing Murray's desire to re-sign and to bring a Super Bowl to the desert. Fun stuff.

In Green Bay, general manager Brian Gutekunst said he never assured Rodgers he would be traded should the quarterback seek a deal. That likely didn't sit well with Rodgers, who has told the team he expected to make a decision on his future quickly.

The ramifications of the future of these quarterbacks could be felt in Foxborough. Should Rodgers sign in the AFC (Denver is considered a logical destination due to his ties with new coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Packers offensive coordinator the last three years) it would add another contender to the mix. Wilson and Seattle have been quiet thus far but what if he winds up in, say, Pittsburgh?

Suddenly teams with better than average rosters would be adding quality quarterbacks and therefore entering into the contender category, further complicating the Patriots path back to the postseason.

While it might make life more difficult in New England, that kind of high-profile offseason movement is great for the league.

Combine tidbits

20211111_PDC_BB_adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The NFL Combine kicks off in Indianapolis on Tuesday and even though Belichick doesn't plan on speaking at the event there will be some things worth monitoring for Patriots fans. The wide receiver class is considered to be deep, and there should be plenty of prospects to watch Thursday night when they join quarterbacks and tight ends for on-field workouts.

A few other items of interest for the Combine:

  • There were 324 players officially invited to this year's event.
  • Georgia leads the way with 14 players headed to Indy, followed closely by the team the Bulldogs defeated in the national title game, Alabama, with 11. Oklahoma also had 11 while Texas A&M, another SEC school, had nine. Cincinnati, Michigan, Mississippi, Penn State and Arizona State were next with eight each.
  • Some of the smaller schools represented this year include Liberty and quarterback Malik Willis, Sam Houston State, Fordham, Southern Utah, Fayetteville State and NAIA school Culver-Stockton College.
  • Willis isn't the only quarterback coming from a non-Power 5 school. In addition to Brown's E.J. Perry, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Nevada's Carson Strong, Southeast Louisiana's Cole Kelly, Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe, Western Michigan's Kaleb Eleby and Kent State's Dustin Crum are all among the 15 passers invited this year.
  • NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah recently conducted a conference call detailing his thoughts on the draft and he offered some ideas on players he thinks may fit the Patriots mold.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

With several losses to the coaching staff, Bill Belichick may need to take on a more active role on offense.
news

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

As we prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl, it's time to offer some predictions for the league's awards.
news

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

With Josh McDaniels leaving for Las Vegas, replacing the Patriots offensive coordinator will be high on the priority list.
news

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

In a weekend filled with excitement and tension, Tom Brady may have played his final football game in Tampa.
news

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

As the dust settles on the 2021 Patriots season, it is apparent that the team needs to add speed on both sides of the ball.
news

NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend

Patriots-Bills III should be one of the highlights of the NFL's opening weekend of the postseason.
news

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

The Patriots qualified for the postseason thanks to their win over Jacksonville coupled with Miami's loss in Tennessee.
news

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

After riding high for two months, things have changed for the Patriots in recent weeks.
news

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

The Patriots loss in Indy put Kansas City on top in the AFC but the Patriots remain in control of the AFC East.
news

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Injuries are wreaking havoc with virtually every team as the NFL hits the final stretch.
news

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

The NFL features a lot of teams capable of playing at a high level but very few that have done so consistently.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Matt Groh

As the Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh shares some thoughts on the Combine from a Patriots perspective.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 25 Free Agents for 2022

Checkout Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top free agents available for the 2022 season

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.

One-on-One with Mac Jones

We caught up with Mac Jones in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week, where he reflected on playing in the Pro Bowl and attending the NFL Honors ceremony and discussed his plans for making the most of the offseason.

Do Your Life: Jerod Mayo's Journey and Leadership

We sit down with Jerod Mayo, former Patriots first round pick, former executive and current Patriots inside linebackers coach, on his childhood, first years in New England, coaching path and views on leadership in the latest episode of Do Your Life presented by Putnam.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising