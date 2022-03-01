NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

In the black and white era of hot sports takes, it's not very exciting to land somewhere in the middle. But that's exactly where many folks are when it comes to the future of J.C. Jackson in New England.

Jackson is about two weeks away from free agency and the Patriots have one week to decide whether or not the franchise tag might be a useful tool to keep him (assuming no long-term deal is worked out in the interim). The ball-hawking corner would be set to earn $17.3 million under the tag, a healthy chunk of change for a team that won't be basking in salary cap space or, more importantly, bundles of cash to spend after last season's free agent spree.

Whether or not tagging Jackson makes sense is a dilemma with no simple solution. On one hand Jackson is hands-down the team's best corner and his presence makes life easier for a thin secondary that includes Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones. Having Jackson and his eight interceptions back in the fold allows Bill Belichick to keep Mills and Jones in roles they're best suited for rather than trying to have them step into the void that Jackson's absence would create.

But doing so would also make it difficult to address many other needs the Patriots have, especially retaining the half dozen or so veteran starters set to hit free agency alongside Jackson. Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ted Karras and Trent Brown are among a group of key players who will need some money in order to be retained, and surrendering over $17 million to Jackson won't make that an easy chore.

Clearly, figuring out Jackson's future is no easy task.

In an ideal world, the Patriots can use the tag and keep their No. 1 corner in place while using a high draft pick at the position as well. This would allow the rookie a year to acclimate to the system and, assuming the pick works out, eventually take over a starting role in 2023.

But this isn't an ideal situation, and if Belichick indeed uses a high pick on a corner he may need to play him immediately even if Jackson departs. That would leave Mills, Jones and a couple of question marks in Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade. The rookie would likely need to fill a role in the secondary from the outset in that scenario.

And that's where Belichick and the Patriots may ultimately land, and as concerning as it is, it's probably the course that makes the most sense. The current roster has some holes, potentially a lot of them depending on how other free agent situations unfold. Losing Jackson hurts the secondary, but it may allow some other areas to be addressed with the potential savings.

After all, Jackson was part of a secondary that struggled down the stretch, especially against Josh Allen and the Bills. Having his play-making ability wasn't enough to allow the defense to come up with stops when they were needed, so the rebuilding is about much more than a single cornerback.

There will be times when the secondary struggles and there will no doubt be countless mentions of Jackson's absence as a result. But given the state of the roster and the money recently spent, it's hard to imagine giving Jackson a large portion of the available funds represents the best way for the Patriots to return to title contention.