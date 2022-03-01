Five things we learned from Nancy Meier's Q&A with NFL

1. Flexibility has been key for Meier when it comes to all the changes she's seen during almost 47 years with the team. She credits Robert Kraft for the support she receives in her role and for the stability his ownership brought the team.

"There was a big shift in the stability and success of the Patriots after they purchased the team," Meier told the NFL. "For New England Fans, and especially me, we were so thankful the Patriots would stay in New England, as the organization was on the brink of moving to St. Louis. We interact a lot and know that everyone must do their job to make it easier on everyone else."