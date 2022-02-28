NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

Asked by NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry which receivers might be around and available at 21st overall that could help elevate Mac Jones and the Patriot offense, Jeremiah said once again there's no shortage of options at the position, even into the later rounds.

"The two guys I would keep an eye on with that first-round pick who I think are going to probably come off the board right around there -- now, I say that going into the combine know that -- I'm talking about Chris Olave from Ohio State and Jahan Dotson from Penn State," said Jeremiah. "Both these guys are going to run in the 4.3s, so they're going to fly around in Indy, and maybe that helps elevate them up the board a little bit. But both those guys are pristine route runners with big time speed, and I think that would give them some play-making ability.

"Talk about Mac and the deep ball he was able to throw in college. He throws a beautiful touch deep ball. When you got guys that can get over the top, takeoffs, posts, double moves, things like that, that what's Olave and Jahan Dotson can do."

A wild card could be an elite Alabama receiver who tore his ACL late in the year, one who might not pay immediate dividends but could be a major steal down the line.