NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

Things that bugged me

I won't spend too much time on the Bucs choice to go for two after cutting the Lions lead to 31-23. The analytics experts constantly explain how the odds of converting one of two conversions are in your favor, and therefore if you convert the first one then a potential game-winning PAT kick exists. It's not a concept that is difficult to understand; it's just one I don't agree with.

The problem is twofold: First, missing the first one stunts momentum, which is what happened to Tampa; and second, there are no odds that quantify how much more difficult converting the second one with the game on the line is compared to any other time of the game. So, telling me the conversion rate is 54 percent is irrelevant. It's much tougher than that given the pressure of the season ending on a miss.

Both coaches erred in the final minute of the game with regard to clock management. After Barnes' interception with 1:33 left the Lions needed only to take three knees to close it out since Tampa had only one timeout remaining. But Dan Campbell had Goff snap the ball for second down at the 1:06 mark with 13 seconds still left on the play clock. Goff then took the third down snap with 37 ticks left (11 seconds on play clock). But Todd Bowles never used the final timeout, even after the third down snap would have left more than 30 seconds to set up fourth down.

Bowles later said the Lions would have had a field goal anyway, but the attempt would have been from 48 yards, which was no sure thing. He chose to let the time run out instead. It should have been a moot point if Goff simply allowed the play clock to wind down before taking a knee, thus eating up the remaining time, but Bowles chose not to take advantage of the mistakes. Both were guilty of poor game management.