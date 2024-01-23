Patriots Mailbag: How Will Patriots Evolve Under Mayo?

Given the misfires with recent player acquisitions, how worried should we be that Matt Groh will possibly remain as De Facto GM until after the draft? Thanks. -Andrew Thomas

Depends on how much you think Bill Belichick had final say and full control over the draft. No one really knows for sure how the process worked, and how much blame/credit should go to those around BB. It was easy to just point at him and give him all of it in both directions. But now he's gone and we'll be wondering the same thing about this new power structure. It's why who has final say is such an important question right now. I get the sentiment of the question however, whether it's been the draft or free agency, the last couple of years have been lackluster and even if it was Belichick making the final call, the overall output, with the exception of Gonzalez, hasn't produced or developed enough of the difference makers this team needs most. We'll see if and how it changes this spring and if more changes to the front office won't be on the horizon once the team building portion of 2024 winds down. No matter who is making the picks, the pressure is on.

Love your insights and ask that you indulge me for a second. What are your thoughts about trading for Justin Fields? I'm guessing you could get him maybe for a 3rd this year and 2nd next year. Though I'd love to know what you think it would take. Then draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with pick 3. I like Jayden Daniels but to me he's a 50/50 QB. He could be Lamar. He could be Fields. If you think he's Fields then why not try to get Fields? He's shown more good flashes than Mac so he's an upgrade there. Pair him with Harrison and you might have the beginning of a new connection. Thoughts? -Steve Valorz

I guess my question would be why wouldn't the Bears just do that then, they have Fields and could easily swing the first overall pick to someone and still take Harrison for him. So if the Bears don't see that in Fields, why should we on the outside? Are they that sure that Caleb Williams is a can't-miss talent? I do think Fields has some untapped potential that should be intriguing to outside teams, but given how much the Patriots need I'm more interested in using their draft capital for draftable talent that still has a greater element of the unknown. Truth be told, unless it's taking a swing on Jayden Daniels, realistic new answers at quarterback that get me really excited are escaping me at this point.

A lot of talk is focused on who should be on the roster for next season, whether (re-)signed, drafted, or traded for. Who should NOT be on the roster next season (at least not at their current contract)? For instance, JC Jackson didn't play all that well last season and cutting him would save $14M with no dead money, so that's an easy choice. What about guys like Godchaux, Guy, Parker, JSS, or even Judon? There's arguments for and against moving any (or all) of them. -Michael Aboud

Jackson is an easy one to move on from, even if he played well I'm not sure the Patriots would be signing up for that contract. He has almost as big of a cap hit as Judon for 2024. But outside of Jackson there aren't a lot of cost prohibitive deals, especially with a potential of about $70 million in cap space. There are vets that could be moved on from without major cap implications like David Andrews, Deatrich Wise and Lawrence Guy, but that trio was among the best players last year so those would all open up significant holes to fill. Adrian Phillips is one player who saw his playtime dip last year and could be a cap casualty. Parker and Juju's contracts are prohibitive when it comes to moving on unless you're ready to take a big hit on them. Judon will likely look for another contract sweetener, he's another to keep an eye on, especially without any long-term depth behind him at this point.

I know it's early, but am I the only one who thinks the Pats should trade down from the #3 pick? I think we all agree that QB and OL are the team's biggest draft needs. Going back to the 2013 draft, the failure rates on players at those positions taken with picks #1-3 are 62% and 66% respectively. So it is actually more likely than not that using the #3 pick on a QB or OL will result in a bust. Trading down would allow us to still select a high quality player while adding one or more additional picks, which we could certainly use. Isn't it time to stop being dazzled by the perennial hype machine surrounding so-called "can't miss" QB prospects? -Jeff Conti

I will certainly listen to this argument, especially considering how much the Patriots need. You're talking about all the critical positions… quarterback, left and right tackle, wide receiver and pass rusher are all on the needs list and it's not like nailing just one of those positions at third overall would translate instantly to postseason success. Trading down and still getting one of the top two tackles, while adding more draft capital might be the best case scenario outside of taking Daniels third overall and then he develops into the best quarterback in the class. That seems like a tough needle to thread, especially with makeshift tackles and no game-changing weapons.

I know some coaches and execs might be following Bill to his next destination (Atlanta?) but I thought it was interesting thinking which Patriots players might Bill be interested in to poach either by trade or free agency? I could see Bill, outbidding for a defensive, free agent player, such as Dugger or perhaps make a trade for an undervalued player with the new Patriots regime. -DF