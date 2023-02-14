NFL Notes: Mahomes' performance was truly Super

Super Bowl tidbits

As usual it looked like Andy Reid was at his best designing plays in the red zone. Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore seemed to execute very similar routes to opposite sides of the field and both resulted in easy walk-in touchdowns. The Chiefs went 4-for-5 in the red zone with the lone "stop" coming on the final possession when Kansas City took a knee to run out the clock before the final field goal. Reid is as creative an offensive mind as there is in the game, and it certainly doesn't hurt to have Mahomes at his disposal. It's a perfect match of creativity and ability. … No excuse for the field conditions to be such a big part of the night. Players on both teams were slipping repeatedly, in some cases even after changing cleats at various times. The enormous logos painted on the field appeared to be a big part of the problem. Maybe the league should be more concerned with playing conditions and not worry so much about the aesthetics. … Nothing too memorable with the ads this year, good or bad, but the PopCorners "Break Into Something Good" spot took the top spot. Very clever. Also liked Alicia Silverstone's "Clueless" reprisal of Cher, although the Rakuten itself ad kind of fell flat.