Four Patriots Cheerleaders celebrate college graduations

Alexa Pillsbury

(entering her third season with the team)

School: Worcester State University

Degree: Bachelor of Science

What did you major in and why?

I chose a Business Administration major with a concentration in Marketing. When I began college I was unsure what path I was going to take but as I continued I became very interested in all things business and marketing especially, due to the importance and relevance of the subjects in everyday life!

Plans after graduation?

After graduation, I am looking forward to this third season with the NEPC as a captain while also working as a nutrition and wellness consultant.

What was the biggest life lesson you've taken from college?

Work hard while enjoying the little things with the people you love. Your hard work will never go unnoticed and neither will the love you give others.

What are you most excited about in the future?