Four Patriots Cheerleaders celebrate college graduations

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders recently announced their squad for the 2023 season, but the celebration hasn't ended there.
While working hard to make the team, that same effort was put into their respective educations, and it's all paid off, with four members celebrating their college graduations at the end of May.
Alexa Pillsbury, Sarah Tong, Haley Schmich, and Jillian Acevedo all just earned their degrees. Here's what's next for them:
Alexa Pillsbury
(entering her third season with the team)
School: Worcester State University
Degree: Bachelor of Science
What did you major in and why?
I chose a Business Administration major with a concentration in Marketing. When I began college I was unsure what path I was going to take but as I continued I became very interested in all things business and marketing especially, due to the importance and relevance of the subjects in everyday life!
Plans after graduation?
After graduation, I am looking forward to this third season with the NEPC as a captain while also working as a nutrition and wellness consultant.
What was the biggest life lesson you've taken from college?
Work hard while enjoying the little things with the people you love. Your hard work will never go unnoticed and neither will the love you give others.
What are you most excited about in the future?
I'm so excited for this next chapter of my life to see the person I become. I'm feeling so inspired and look forward to being surrounded by family and friends while chasing after my goals. I am also very excited for this upcoming football season, of course. Cheers and go Pats!!!
Sarah Tong
(entering her first season with the team)
School: Columbia University
Degree: Master of Health Administration
What did you major in and why?
Health Administration. After some reflection upon receiving my Bachelor's degree in Human Physiology, I decided that I'd like to have a bigger impact on people's health from a broader scale, focusing on prevention. Gaining leadership and management skills will allow me to accomplish this.
Plans after graduation?
I will be working as a certified personal trainer, sharing my passion for health and fitness with others.
What was the biggest life lesson you've taken from college?
Through my education, I've learned that with hard work and dedication, you can reach any goal you set for yourself!
What are you most excited about in the future?
I'm excited to see myself growing in my career, developing myself as a person, and continuing to pursue my passions. I also can't wait for football season, performing for fans on game day, and seeing what else my rookie season as a Patriots Cheerleader will hold.
Haley Schmich
(entering her first season with the team)
School: Hofstra University
Degree: Masters
What did you major in and why?
I studied Public Relations. I studied journalism in my undergraduate career, but switched to PR when I realized my skill set was better suited for this field! I enjoy working with people in group settings, as opposed to solo work.
Plans after graduation?
I have so many goals! I hope to eventually work in public health, representing a larger hospital or non-profit in their crisis management department. I would also happily work in the sports and entertainment field, if I could find a way to combine my passions of professional dance/cheer with my public relations work.
What was the biggest life lesson you've taken from college?
Throughout my time in college, I've slowly learned how to properly prioritize my passions, goals, and everything that is important to me. Being able to balance my education, my dance career, and my relationships is the most valuable life lesson I am taking with me.
What are you most excited about in the future?
At the moment, I'm most excited for football season! I can't wait to cheer on the Patriots, and be part of game day at Gillette Stadium. It's a dream come true!
Jillian Acevedo
(entering her first season with the team)
School: University of New Haven
Degree: Bachelors
What did you major in and why?
Cybersecurity, I chose this path because technology is always advancing and there is such a high demand for it I wanted to put my brain to use!
Plans after graduation?
I hope to continue consulting Cybersecurity and IT assistance to private, and local businesses.
What was the biggest life lesson you've taken from college?
The biggest life lesson I learned from college is that you can do anything as long as you believe in yourself. At times it seems nearly impossible but if you work hard you will reach the goal you set out for!
What are you most excited about in the future?
I am excited to see what new opportunities are presented and how far I can take my career while pursing my dream of cheering for the New England Patriots!