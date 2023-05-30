Patriots Cheerleader Eliza Kanner sees two worlds collide during Jewish Heritage Month

Kanner didn't make it to finals in her first year auditioning. Her next go at it came at the same time as the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the 2020 cheerleading season.

In the meantime, she started her career with non-profits in Boston.

Her first full-time job was with StandWithUs, an international Israel education organization. Kanner felt immediately called to teach individuals about Israel and how they can utilize their resources to educate even more people.

"I really just dove into the work of advocacy and activism," she said. "I definitely have pulled a lot of my journalism skills, too. A big part of our work is storytelling, and being able to shape and share narratives through people's stories – especially now in my developmental role."

All this experience gave her a new mindset entering her third audition for the team.

"Throughout the three years, I really focused on the why. Why do I want to be a Patriots Cheerleader? Why do I want to be a part of the organization?" Kanner said.

"My first year I had nothing on my paperwork about my connections to Judaism. Obviously, my profession was there and some extracurriculars that I participated in were on my resume, but in my second and especially my third year, it was like, I want to be a part of this organization. I want to be a brand ambassador to further promote the work that the Kraft organization is already doing and bring in my skills and experience as an educator in the field. They'll either want me because they see the value in that, or if they don't, I wasn't the right fit and that's okay. But I wanted to come into it fully encompassing all that I am and all that I hope to do with the organization. It's been well received."

Since first trying out in 2019, Kanner got to see the evolution of the team's contributions to the cause.

After winning The Genesis Prize, an award for outstanding expression of Jewish values and service to the Jewish community, Kraft dedicated the $1 million prize to the launch of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS).

FCAS has brought this advocacy mainstream through Stand Up to Jewish Hate, a multi-faced campaign to raise awareness about the recent rise in antisemitism, in March of 2023. After a long history of collaboration with the Kraft family, FCAS and CJP joined forces for another effort, again bringing Kanner's two worlds together.

Last Monday, CJP announced the “Face Jewish Hate” campaign alongside Kraft, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, and other elected officials and community representatives.

Healey recently signed a proclamation declaring May as Jewish Heritage Month in the state, and the news conference at the news conference announced the new blue billboard that will greet fans leaving TD Garden after Celtics playoff games with a simple message: "It's time to stop Jewish hate."

"Officially, in the state of Massachusetts, May will be Jewish Heritage Month," Kanner said. "It's really cool to see all these pieces come together. I know that my work will not be done the day I retire as a Patriots cheerleader."

Kanner recognizes the significance of the moment she's living in right now, and hopes to take full advantage of it so that future generations won't have to continue combating antisemitism.

"It's hard to even put into words how fulfilled I am," Kanner said.