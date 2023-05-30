Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue May 30 - 02:00 PM | Wed May 31 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Breaking down the 2023 Patriots Schedule with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

Chris Board a special fit for Patriots

Analysis: Which Patriots Undrafted Rookie Has the Best Chance to Extend UDFA Streak to 20-Straight Seasons?

Gesicki comes full circle with Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs

Patriots Cheerleader Eliza Kanner sees two worlds collide during Jewish Heritage Month

By day, the proud Jewish activist works for Combined Jewish Philanthropies. With the work of Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, she's seeing some overlap in her two jobs.

May 30, 2023 at 02:46 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
David Silverman

If there is any lesson Eliza Kanner took from not making the New England Patriots Cheerleading squad the first two times she tried out, it's that timing is everything.

It may not have been meant to be in 2019 or 2020, but as she addressed the new 2023 team last week, her platform as a third-year veteran isn't lost on her.

By night, she's a cheerleading captain at Gillette Stadium. By day, she works at the Kraft Family Building that is home to Combined Jewish Philanthropies, where the late Myra Kraft served as chair of the board of directors from 2006-2009.

Who better to educate the squad about Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft's "Stand Up to Jewish Hate" campaign than her?

"Things that are meant for you will not pass you by, and over the past three years, we've really seen such an increase in anti-semitic activity worldwide," Kanner said.

"This hate has existed for centuries, but there was a 42% increase just here in the state of Massachusetts from 2021-2022. We feel it here within the Jewish community, and I say that not just as a professional or activist, but as a member of the community. The fact that "Stand Up To Jewish Hate" was able to launch this year in coordination with the campaign that CJP is launching, it really feels as if there was a time for me to be part of this organization, this is truly the time that was right for a multitude of reasons."

Perhaps more important than a cheerleader's skill or experience level is how they represent the values of the Patriots organization. Kanner happens to have dedicated her life to some of them.

"It's truly a privilege to be a brand ambassador for an organization that so deeply cares about like my identity, and what I want to do in promoting, this community that I care so deeply about."

16 x 9

Kanner was raised in Hamden, Connecticut with a lot of pride in her family's Jewish values and traditions.

Still, memories of microaggressions growing up subconsciously shaped how she ultimately ended up taking on leadership roles within UConn's Hillel and carving out a career using education to help combat antisemitism and fundraise for the cause.

There was a school assembly scheduled on a major Jewish holiday that she couldn't attend in elementary school and didn't understand why administrators wouldn't have considered that in the planning. She still regrets not speaking up when a previous coach wouldn't allow her and her fellow Jewish dance teammates to miss practice after fasting all day for Yom Kippur.

Perhaps the most hurtful instance came in high school, hanging out with a group of friends in someone's kitchen at the end of the school year.

"This kid walks over and presents the oven and says, 'Eliza, here's an oven in case you need it.' Of course, a kitchen full of ninth and 10th graders laughed at it, and I didn't say anything," Kanner said.

"Now what, 12 years later? I still think about it and it still hurts me even saying that line because I know I'm not the only one who had to hear something like that. I just sat there. I didn't know what to do. I didn't have the resources necessary, or the strength yet, to stand up for myself."

She channeled those negative lived experiences and decided to do something about it, finding her voice and the words to make a difference beyond her own synagogue.

At UConn, she majored in journalism, envisioning a career as a reporter covering Israel and relations in the middle east. Already involved in Jewish extracurriculars, Kanner wanted to take her message to a national platform, quitting the UConn Dance team to get more involved and pursue a Miss America title.

She was crowned Miss Connecticut in 2017, leveraging independent study credits to graduate the same year, but as things stand, a Jewish woman hasn't held the Miss America title since 1945.

"There hasn't been enough Jewish representation on the national level, but hopefully that changes within my lifetime," Kanner said. Instead, she found a passion for activism and philanthropy work, and meeting Patriots cheerleaders in the pageant process, she found herself a new goal.

"I'm very much a goal chaser. I love having the next goal to work towards. It gives me healthy competition with myself just to be stronger in all capacities, so I decided to go out for the team."

Kanner didn't make it to finals in her first year auditioning. Her next go at it came at the same time as the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the 2020 cheerleading season.

In the meantime, she started her career with non-profits in Boston.

Her first full-time job was with StandWithUs, an international Israel education organization. Kanner felt immediately called to teach individuals about Israel and how they can utilize their resources to educate even more people.

"I really just dove into the work of advocacy and activism," she said. "I definitely have pulled a lot of my journalism skills, too. A big part of our work is storytelling, and being able to shape and share narratives through people's stories – especially now in my developmental role."

All this experience gave her a new mindset entering her third audition for the team.

"Throughout the three years, I really focused on the why. Why do I want to be a Patriots Cheerleader? Why do I want to be a part of the organization?" Kanner said.

"My first year I had nothing on my paperwork about my connections to Judaism. Obviously, my profession was there and some extracurriculars that I participated in were on my resume, but in my second and especially my third year, it was like, I want to be a part of this organization. I want to be a brand ambassador to further promote the work that the Kraft organization is already doing and bring in my skills and experience as an educator in the field. They'll either want me because they see the value in that, or if they don't, I wasn't the right fit and that's okay. But I wanted to come into it fully encompassing all that I am and all that I hope to do with the organization. It's been well received."

Since first trying out in 2019, Kanner got to see the evolution of the team's contributions to the cause.

After winning The Genesis Prize, an award for outstanding expression of Jewish values and service to the Jewish community, Kraft dedicated the $1 million prize to the launch of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS).

FCAS has brought this advocacy mainstream through Stand Up to Jewish Hate, a multi-faced campaign to raise awareness about the recent rise in antisemitism, in March of 2023. After a long history of collaboration with the Kraft family, FCAS and CJP joined forces for another effort, again bringing Kanner's two worlds together.

Last Monday, CJP announced the “Face Jewish Hate” campaign alongside Kraft, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, and other elected officials and community representatives.

Healey recently signed a proclamation declaring May as Jewish Heritage Month in the state, and the news conference at the news conference announced the new blue billboard that will greet fans leaving TD Garden after Celtics playoff games with a simple message: "It's time to stop Jewish hate."

"Officially, in the state of Massachusetts, May will be Jewish Heritage Month," Kanner said. "It's really cool to see all these pieces come together. I know that my work will not be done the day I retire as a Patriots cheerleader."

Kanner recognizes the significance of the moment she's living in right now, and hopes to take full advantage of it so that future generations won't have to continue combating antisemitism.

"It's hard to even put into words how fulfilled I am," Kanner said.

"I'm able to go to work every day with my full self and know that the work is actually making an impact -- not just on the Jewish community today, but the ground that we're laying down today for future generations to hopefully not have to do this work."

Related Content

news

How 17 foster siblings and his faith inspired Ty Montgomery's calling off the field

Through his foundation My 10 Percent, the New England Patriots receiver is fundraising to send 11 former foster children on a transformative trip to Israel.

news

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

The legendary New England Patriots safety isn't straying far from the NFL with his new gig on NBC.

news

Patriots' Kyle Dugger graduates from Lenoir Rhyne University

The New England Patriots safety earned a Bachelor's degree in psychology over the weekend.

news

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

news

Patriots captain Ja'Whaun Bentley shares story of housing insecurity at Pine Street Inn benefit breakfast

A conversation between New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley and radio announcer Bob Socci highlighted Pine Street Inn's annual Home Remedy breakfast on Thursday.

news

Patriots get behind #StandUpToJewishHate initiative for Jewish American Heritage Month

With May being Jewish American Heritage Month, the New England Patriots are supporting the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign.

news

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

The first-rounder showed off the Colombian colors on his suit lining on one of the NFL's biggest stages Thursday night.

news

Patriots players welcome first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Christian Gonzalez

New England chose one of the top cornerbacks in the class. His new teammates can't wait to get to work.

news

Jahlani Tavai 'excited' for two younger brothers eligible for 2023 NFL Draft

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai will head home to California to celebrate brothers Justus and Jonah, who have both declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Patriots help Fisher House furnish homes for military families receiving local medical care with Bob's Discount Furniture

Joe Cardona and Matt Sokol tagged along with Josh Kraft and the New England Patriots Foundation for a ribbon cutting ceremony and a tour of the apartments.

news

Matt Judon reels in sailfish to win Sports Fishing Championship charity event

The New England Patriots linebacker participated in "The Catch" in Miami this weekend with a handful of other NFL stars.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Cheerleader Eliza Kanner sees two worlds collide during Jewish Heritage Month

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Patriots Sign TE Anthony Firkser; Place LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

As the Patriots ramp up their on the field activities this spring, go behind the scenes, as Matt Groh helps wrap up the draft, and meet the Draft Class of 2023.

Patriots Players Offer Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

In honor of Taylor Swift playing three nights at Gillette Stadium Patriots players chimed in with their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar share their thoughts on the New England Patriots current roster. Mike and Evan highlight Tyquan Thornton's ability as a vertical threat and how he will fit within new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense as well as Demario Douglas' potential kick return or gadget player role. Mike and Evan break down 2023 sixth round draft pick, Kayshon Boutte's yards after catch ability and his similar fit to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills' versatility are also highlighted as potential fits in the New England secondary.

Kraft Family Establishes Foster Care Initiative

Robert Kraft and the Kraft family establish a foster care initiative to provide $1M in support for foster care services.

Calvin Anderson Press Conference 5/18: "This was the right move for me"

Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on May 18, 2023.

Josh Uche Press Conference 5/18: "Everything isn't going to happen in a day"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on May 18, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising