Patriots get behind #StandUpToJewishHate initiative for Jewish American Heritage Month

With May being Jewish American Heritage Month, the New England Patriots are supporting the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign.

May 01, 2023 at 12:49 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft made a substantial investment through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism back in March, putting $25 million towards a multi-faced campaign to raise awareness about a recent rise in antisemitism.

With May being Jewish American Heritage Month, neither FCAS nor the Patriots are letting a foot off the gas in spreading one message: #StandUpToJewishHate.

"Earlier this year, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) launched #StandUpToJewishHate to raise awareness of antisemitism and hate targeting Jews and establish the Blue Square emoji as a simple, but powerful unifying symbol of solidarity and support for the Jewish community," a FCAS statement read, detailing a collaboration with the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (JAHM) to empower this initiative.

"By partnering together this May, the organizers of JAHM and FCAS hope to empower all people, especially non-Jews, to raise awareness of the links between the Jewish American experience and broader American history and culture as a mechanism to combat the rising threat of antisemitism in the U.S."

According to the release, Jewish people are victims to 55% of religious hate crimes in this country, despite making up just 2.4% of the American population.

Since its inception, the campaign has raised awareness about these prejudices and encouraged everyone to post and share the Blue Square emoji to speak out against intolerance.

The Patriots, Revolution, Gillette Stadium, and Patriot Place have all jumped on board to promote this message, as well as rival sports teams, politicians and other public figures.

The #StandUpToJewishHate initiative also has been brought to some of the world's most high-profile events for this cause.

Kraft, on April 18, led a delegation at the "March of the Living" in Poland -- an annual commemoration that honors the victims and survivors of the Holocaust. More than 10,000 people, including rapper Meek Mill, made the three-kilometer march from Auschwitz to the Birkenau Concentration Camp.

You don't need to travel to Warsaw to get involved, however.

By wearing the symbolic Blue Square pin or simply sharing the #StandUpToJewishHate hashtag on social media, you too can show your support.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for a number of other tributes to come, and be sure to share any of your own.

Learn more here.

