3 Standout Offensive Performances from Pats Win in Pittsburgh

"I think the win was obviously the most important thing," said Henry. "Gosh, it feels good, it's been a hard stretch, hard year, not what we wanted at all but this is a great step in the right direction."

Smith-Schuster's best performance of the year came at the right time as he faced his former team that initially drafted him, and where he spent the first five productive seasons of his career. His 37-yard catch on the opening drive was a spark for the initial score, while his 28-yard reception on third-and-3 from close to midfield helped deliver the team's third touchdown and the eventual game-winning points.

"JuJu had some really big plays today," Elliott said of his teammate following the game. "Two of the bigger plays of the game. I know it feels good for him to be able to come back and make plays where he was drafted and get a win. I'm super happy for JuJu."

"Getting the ball in his hands, letting him run with it, it was good to see him fly around, playing all those years here, I know he's happy with the win coming back here," commented Henry.

"It means a lot," Smith-Schuster said. "Honestly, started my career here and coming back here and getting a 'W.' Love being on this side of the ball, I'll tell you that."

"He's a physical player," said Bill O'Brien on Friday morning. "JuJu's a good guy, he's a really good team guy and he really tries to do all we ask him to do. It hasn't probably gone his way all the time this season. But last night, it was nice to see him go out there and be able to have some production."