NFL Notes: Plenty of questions as the Pats go camping

Biggest Question(s)

This one is tough as the Patriots have at least two major ones to worry about at this point: Jack Jones and Trent Brown. As much as I hate to do it, I'll call it a tie and discuss both. Jones remains on the Patriots roster after his June arrest on weapons charges. He pleaded not guilty and is set to be in court August 18, but until then will Bill Belichick have him on the field every day, and if so will he receive reps with frontline players?

On one hand if he and rookie Christian Gonzalez can man the outside spots it would allow Jonathan Jones to remain in the slot and create some depth at the position. On the other, if Belichick believes there's a chance Jones won't be available, he might need to get others more reps during practice. Interesting story to watch.