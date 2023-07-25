Report: Patriots Sign WR Jalen Hurd, LB Diego Fagot to Fill Out 90-man Roster 

As for Hurd, the former third-round draft choice who exploded onto the draft scene by converting to wide receiver from running back at Baylor has been out of the NFL since November 2021, when San Francisco waived him. However, Hurd's struggles to catch on as a pro aren't talent-related, but rather injury issues have stunted his development.

Hurd's NFL career was derailed due to a season-ending back injury as a rookie, followed by a torn ACL ahead of his 2020 season. The 27-year-old wideout then had a setback with his ACL recovery that prevented him from being on the field in 2021, and the 49ers eventually waived him with an injury settlement.

The once-promising prospect had terrific size at 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds but only spent one season at wide receiver when he transferred to Baylor, so he was viewed as a project entering the league. Still, in his preseason opportunities with the 49ers, Hurd averaged four yards after the catch per reception, which was also a standout trait for the big-bodied ball carrier in college.

Hurd can potentially be a threat on wide receiver screens, jet sweeps and other schemed touches, and crossing routes that allow him to run into open space. In some ways, Hurd's college tape resembled former Pats return man and offensive weapon, Cordarrelle Patterson. Of course, that has not materialized, so think of it as a Patterson-lite comparison.

Although the physical upside is there, Hurd's route-running and ball skills were a work in progress. He had issues selling and bursting through his route breaks to create separation and needed to improve in contested catch situations.

Unfortunately, Hurd's injury history is extensive, and it limits us to 67 snaps in the preseason as an NFL player to judge his game at this level. Like Fagot, Hurd is a long shot to make the team this summer, but he's a worthwhile dart throw due to his physical potential.