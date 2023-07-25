Patriots Mailbag: Previewing a Monster Training Camp for Several Young Patriots 

Q: What is one thing that can make training camp a total success, and what is one thing that could make it a complete failure? - @AJxDabu

The answer to both sides of this coin is Mac Jones's development. In the spring, Jones was on the right track with his grasp of Bill O'Brien's offense, better timing and confidence with his throws, and he's physically in great shape. However, we need to see Jones's poise and ability to operate under pressure against a live pass rush, and it's also not good enough for him to only be as good as he was as a rookie. The Pats need better quarterback play from Jones than his first NFL season, and the success or failure of this season is riding on QB1. Things look significantly different for the Patriots in a world where Jones elevates his game to franchise quarterback status. At the same time, the other possibility is that they're looking for a new quarterback next offseason or turning the keys over to Bailey Zappe. Let's hope for the best-case scenario of Jones succeeding.

Q: Hi Evan, with training camp beginning this week, which position battles are you looking forward to the most? - Ashley

Although it's not the most exciting position battle, the most important position battle of camp is at offensive tackle. Before we can react to quarterback and receiver play, the Pats need to get their offensive line in order. It would take a pretty poor performance in camp from Trent Brown for him to lose a starting job at one tackle spot, likely on the left side, but he has to make up some ground in camp. Then, at right tackle, the competition is wide open. Riley Reiff should have the inside track based on his experience and contract, with Conor McDermott as another potential front-runner. Calvin Anderson projects as a better left tackle in their system, while he might have the most versatility to flip sides, making him an ideal swing tackle option. I'm also not dismissing the possibility that Mike Onwenu could be forced back outside to right tackle, and Sidy Sow and Andrew Stueber are long shots to start but could develop into the role long-term. Can the Patriots find two viable options that Bill O'Brien and Adrian Klemm can coach up at tackle? That'll make or break their offense this season.

Q: Do you have any predictions for standout performance during camp? - Frederic M

My standout performer prediction is Christian Barmore. Like Mac Jones, Barmore didn't make the leap in his second year due to a knee injury in a season that didn't go as planned. But the disruptive interior pass-rusher still came out in flashes, and the player with 51 quarterback pressures as a rookie will show themselves this season. I believe in Barmore's talent.

Q: Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, and Leonard Fournette are all still available. Who do you want to see the Pats sign, and why would they be the best fit for New England? - Marc S