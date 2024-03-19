NFL Notes: Mayo, Wolf Look to Establish Culture

From afar it certainly seems like Mayo and Wolf were also interested in trying to create a culture within the locker room. With uncertainty all over the roster, they chose to keep as many players that they were familiar with as they try to establish a new regime behind players that know and understand. It might not lead to immediate success in the win-loss column but if the Patriots can emerge with an identity of how they want to play and operate it may be almost as important in the long run.

Belichick loved to lean on players who understood and more importantly dispersed his message. Mayo himself was one of those guys during his playing days. So, it's not overly surprising to see him want to try to find some veterans who will be on board with his methods as the organization tries to rid itself of the at times toxic environment that permeated the locker room over the past two seasons.

That said, it has been disappointing that New England hasn't been able to add substantial talent to what was already here. Entering free agency the hope was that Mayo and Wolf would find at least one player to fill a major need at quarterback, wide receiver or tackle in order to lessen the pressure of landing all three in the draft.

They tried to fill one with Calvin Ridley and that did not happen. The failure to fill any of the three will be hard to overlook as the draft now appears to be the lone avenue for any discernible improvement. There's still a long way to go, and with the third overall pick the Patriots have the assets to make some franchise-altering moves next month. But it won't be easy.

Trading places?

Minnesota made headlines over the weekend by acquiring a first-round pick from Houston, giving the Vikings the 11th and 23rd picks in the first round of next month's draft. That set off immediate speculation that the Vikings were stockpiling in an effort to move up in the first round to find a quarterback.

Naturally around New England the idea was for the Patriots to move down from No. 3 and pick up 11 and 23 plus additional picks, but that idea would only make sense if Mayo and Wolf weren't interested in either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, the two quarterbacks expected to join Caleb Williams in the top three.