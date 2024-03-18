Antonio Gibson Speaks About Coach Mayo, Jacoby Brissett, and What He'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Backfield

As for his role in the offense, many project Gibson to play a key role in the passing game as a plus-receiver out of the backfield. The former college wideout also has experience running routes flexed outside, with added branches to his route tree thanks to his background as a receiver. However, the 25-year-old hopes to expand his role beyond just passing downs.

"I'm not going to stick myself to just the third down back. I want to compete just the same as everybody else. I feel like that's only going to make the running back room better," Gibson explained. "A lot of guys can catch out of the backfield, but I can line up outside and run routes. That's where the advantage [of playing wide receiver] comes in."

"I'm just a guy that's able to make plays. I can run the ball. I can catch the ball. You can line me up outside. I can block, too. Whatever you need, I can get it done," Gibson continued.

Another draw for the Patriots brass with Gibson is his 4.39 speed, which complements Stevenson's power running style and makes him a good scheme fit in Van Pelt's offense. Although it won't be exclusively zone schemes, AVP has worked in offenses that major in outside zone, where the blocking scheme stretches defenses horizontally to create cutback lanes through the middle of the field. As an explosive back, Gibson can cut upfield and go.

"I would say wide zone [is my favorite blocking scheme]. Wide zone just to be able to stretch the defense and it's up to you and the O-Line to pick and choose. If they're overflowing, you cut up. If not, you get to the edge," Gibson said, confirming his fit in an outside zone-heavy scheme.