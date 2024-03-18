 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Mar 14 - 02:00 PM | Tue Mar 19 - 11:55 AM

Antonio Gibson Speaks About Coach Mayo, Jacoby Brissett, and What He'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Backfield

Antonio Gibson 3/18: "I felt like a fresh start was needed"

Film Review: Breaking Down Patriots Signings K.J. Osborn, Antonio Gibson, Austin Hooper, and Defensive Additions

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

Patriots All Access 3/15: Wrapping Up First Week of Free Agency, Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine

Patriots Announce Four Signings

Jacoby Brissett on His Return to the New England Patriots

Hunter Henry on Signing Extension with New England Patriots

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 9 & 10

Patriots Sign Four Unrestricted Free Agents

Josh Uche on Signing Extension with New England Patriots 

After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville

Patriots Catch-22: Takeaways from Free Agency Moves, What's Next for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered: Breaking Down Free Agent Signings and What's Next for New England

Patriots Release LB Chris Board and WR Devante Parker

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Opening Week of Free Agency, Wide Receiver Options, and More

Analysis: Josh Uche's Return Reinforces Patriots Pass Rush

Antonio Gibson Speaks About Coach Mayo, Jacoby Brissett, and What He'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Backfield

The free-agent addition spoke to the media for the first time since joining the Patriots. 

Mar 18, 2024 at 03:50 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots running back Antonio Gibson.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots running back Antonio Gibson.

The Patriots first external addition during this free agency period was veteran running back Antonio Gibson to bolster their depth in the offensive backfield.

As a third-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Gibson emerged as a contributor with the Commanders as a do-it-all back who primarily played in the passing game last season. Along with his skills as a pass-catcher, Gibson also has the explosiveness to be a good fit in new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's outside zone scheme. For those reasons, the Pats reportedly aggressively pursued Gibson in free agency, signing him to a three-year deal.

Speaking to the media for the first time since joining the Patriots, Gibson talked about his role in the offense, his first impressions of head coach Jerod Mayo, and teaming up with Rhamondre Stevenson in New England's offensive backfield this season.

Starting with what drew him to the Patriots and his initial interactions with Coach Mayo, Gibson painted a picture of the culture that Mayo is trying to establish in his first season as head coach.

"A bunch of young guys, a new coaching staff, I got a chance to talk to a lot of the coaches and I'm super excited for what they've got planned and how they plan on moving things forward," Gibson said. "Definitely a different vibe from a head coach. It sounded like he was talking to one of the guys. That might be a positive thing in the locker room for him to be able to relate and communicate like that and kind of understand both sides of it."

As for his role in the offense, many project Gibson to play a key role in the passing game as a plus-receiver out of the backfield. The former college wideout also has experience running routes flexed outside, with added branches to his route tree thanks to his background as a receiver. However, the 25-year-old hopes to expand his role beyond just passing downs.

"I'm not going to stick myself to just the third down back. I want to compete just the same as everybody else. I feel like that's only going to make the running back room better," Gibson explained. "A lot of guys can catch out of the backfield, but I can line up outside and run routes. That's where the advantage [of playing wide receiver] comes in."

"I'm just a guy that's able to make plays. I can run the ball. I can catch the ball. You can line me up outside. I can block, too. Whatever you need, I can get it done," Gibson continued.

Another draw for the Patriots brass with Gibson is his 4.39 speed, which complements Stevenson's power running style and makes him a good scheme fit in Van Pelt's offense. Although it won't be exclusively zone schemes, AVP has worked in offenses that major in outside zone, where the blocking scheme stretches defenses horizontally to create cutback lanes through the middle of the field. As an explosive back, Gibson can cut upfield and go.

"I would say wide zone [is my favorite blocking scheme]. Wide zone just to be able to stretch the defense and it's up to you and the O-Line to pick and choose. If they're overflowing, you cut up. If not, you get to the edge," Gibson said, confirming his fit in an outside zone-heavy scheme.

The Patriots newest addition to the running back room has already been in contact with their lead-back, with Gibson saying he connected with Stevenson already about how they both took paths through junior colleges (JUCOs) en route to the NFL.

Related Links

"I hit him up and asked him what JUCO he went to," Gibson said about his initial conversation with Stevenson. "Much respect to him. I love his game. I remember when we played against him, last year if I'm not mistaken, he hit the sideline and took off for like 60-70 yards. So, you know, much respect for his game. Great running back, and I can't wait to go to work with him."

Lastly, Gibson is coming from Washington with one of his Commanders teammates, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Brissett appeared in three games working alongside Gibson last season, so there's familiarity there with New England's projected bridge quarterback. 

"A vet's vet. He does what he needs to get done. He's sharp," Gibson said of Brissett. "When he stepped in later in the season, he was on 10. He was ready to go. I remember one situation where my guy wasn't even warm, and he had to step into the game. He made some things shake. Great player, great dude. I'm excited. 

The Patriots offseason has been criticized for the lack of splash additions. Although that's fair, New England hopes the offensive pieces fit together better thanks to some of the value additions they've made, like Gibson, who has a contrasting running style to Stevenson and is an effective pass-catching back to add that element back into the offense.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Film Review: Breaking Down Patriots Signings K.J. Osborn, Antonio Gibson, Austin Hooper, and Defensive Additions

What will the newest Patriots bring to the team after signing with New England during the first wave of free agency? Let's take a look at the film. 
news

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

The Patriots are reportedly adding the former Vikings wide receiver on a one-year deal. 
news

Patriots Announce Four Signings

The Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Jacoby Brissett as an unrestricted free agent from the Washington Commanders, re-signed LB Anfernee Jennings, G Nick Leverett as a free agent and DT Armon Watts as an unrestricted free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Patriots Sign Four Unrestricted Free Agents

The Patriots announced today that they have signed four unrestricted free agents. Signed today were RB Antonio Gibson, TE Austin Hooper, OL Mike Onwenu and LB Sione Takitaki.
news

After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

Facing free agency, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry opened up about his decision to sign on for three more years in New England.
news

Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville

The Patriots announced today that they have traded QB Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2024 draft choice.
news

Patriots Release LB Chris Board and WR Devante Parker

The Patriots announced today that they have released LB Chris Board and WR DeVante Paker.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Opening Week of Free Agency, Wide Receiver Options, and More

With free-agent Calvin Ridley signing with the Titans, what are the Patriots other options at wide receiver? 
news

Analysis: Josh Uche's Return Reinforces Patriots Pass Rush

The Patriots will keep another one of their 2020 draft picks according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Antonio Gibson Speaks About Coach Mayo, Jacoby Brissett, and What He'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Backfield

Film Review: Breaking Down Patriots Signings K.J. Osborn, Antonio Gibson, Austin Hooper, and Defensive Additions

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

Patriots Announce Four Signings

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Antonio Gibson 3/18: "I felt like a fresh start was needed"

Patriots running back Antonio Gibson addresses the media on March 18, 2024.

Patriots All Access 3/15: Wrapping Up First Week of Free Agency, Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Dan Roche recaps a busy first week of the League year, as we hear from some of the new players. Plus, go behind the scenes with some of the Patriots new decision makers at the NFL Combine.

Jacoby Brissett on His Return to the New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett discusses his return to New England.

Hunter Henry on Signing Extension with New England Patriots

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry discusses why he signed a three-year extension to stay with the team. He describes his relationship with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and what the organization means to him.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 9 & 10

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes nine and ten of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Episodes nine and ten touch on Bill Belichick's defensive performance in Super Bowl LIII, the benching of CB Malcolm Butler in SB LII, Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots and looking back at the success and working relationship Coach Belichick and Tom Brady had over the years.. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Josh Uche on Signing Extension with New England Patriots 

Sit down with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he discusses his decision to sign an extension with New England.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising