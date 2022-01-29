Reports: Tom Brady retiring

According to multiple reports across NFL media outlets, as well as TB12 social media, Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.
Brady capped off 20 years and six Super Bowls with the Patriots by playing two more seasons in Tampa Bay, winning a seventh championship with the Buccaneers. This season, Tampa Bay was eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams, a franchise that Brady won two Super Bowls against and a fitting final opponent.
Earlier in the year, Brady and the Bucs won a hard-fought victory over the Patriots in Week 4 of 2021, 19-17. In the game, Brady led a fourth-quarter comeback against his former team, setting up a game-winning field goal. Brady finishes with 42 fourth-quarter comebacks and 53 game-winning drives.
A spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame, as well as in Canton, obviously awaits as Brady retires the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history.
Brady's agent Don Yee made a statement on the various reports, "I understand the advanced speculation about Tom's future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."
From NFL Research:
Tom Brady Resume
- 44 years old (turns 45 on August 3, 2022)
- 22 NFL seasons (20 with NE, 2 with TB)
- 15-time Pro Bowl selection
- 3-time 1st-Team All-Pro selection
- 3-time AP MVP
- 7-time Super Bowl Champion (most all-time; more than any franchise)
- All-time leader in pass yards, pass TD and QB wins
- 6th-round pick (#199) by NE in 2000 NFL Draft (MICH)