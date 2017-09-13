Injuries have unfortunately been a part of the Patriots story thus far in the 2017 season. No position has been hit harder than wide receiver, where Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell are currently on IR and Danny Amendola is dealing with a concussion.

Bill Belichick was asked about injuries and their potential impact on preparation. While some have voiced concerned, the coach has seen much worse situations than this one. The Patriot Ledger looks at the injury situation as well.

The Boston Globe says the extra time between games has done little to ease the pain on the opening night loss. Despite surrendering over 500 yards of offense and 42 points, the Globe somehow believes the top priority is fixing the offense. Matt Patricia has plenty of respect for Drew Brees and the Saints offense.

The Boston Herald believes Tom Brady looks primed to beat up on a weak New Orleans defense. Brandin Cooks is preparing for his return to New Orleans. CSNNE.com has Belichick expressing his respect for Saints running back Adrian Peterson.

Rookie Adam Butler is enjoying his foray into the NFL with the Patriots. NESN.com says rookie Deatrich Wise was one of the few bright spots in the opener.

MasLive.com has Randy Moss and Ty Law heading the list of former Patriots nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

ESPNBoston.com has a copy of Brady’s new book and in it the quarterback says he never threw the ball better than in 2016.

In New Orleans, Saints coach Sean Payton said he was fairly pleased with the play of his rookies despite their opening night loss. Linebacker A.J. Klein says the defense needs to do a better job in coverage in order for the guys up front to apply some pressure.

