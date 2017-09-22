FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Geneo Grissom to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DL Vincent Valentine on injured reserve.

In addition, the Patriots signed WR Riley McCarron to the practice squad.

Grissom, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round (97th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder has appeared in 25 games as a reserve over two seasons and registered six tackles on defense and five special teams tackles. He began last season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 15. Grissom played in 11 games and all three postseason games, including Super Bowl LI. He was released by the Patriots on Sept. 2 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 3.

McCarron, 24, was originally signed by the Houston Texans as a rookie free agent out of Iowa on May 12, 2017. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder, was released by Houston on Sept. 2, signed to the practice squad on Sept. 3 and released from the practice squad on Sept. 18. During his four seasons at Iowa, McCarron caught 50 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns.