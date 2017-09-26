Through three weeks of action the Patriots have the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

The Tom Brady-led unit has been putting up huge numbers, the kind that have come to be expected.

Unfortunately, through three weeks of action the Patriots also have the No. 32 defense in the NFL, both in terms of yards and points allowed.

Not surprisingly those struggles are becoming a major talking point in the coverage of Bill Belichick’s team.

The Boston Globe declares that a lack of speed on the front seven on defense has been an issue and could remain that way. The Globe looks at some key plays from Sunday’s win over the Texans. The Globe Patriots notebook writes that the New England offensive line held together at the finish.

The Globe passes along Brady saying he disagrees with President Donald Trump’s “divisive” comments that ignited a controversial weekend across the NFL. The Globe notes that Belichick issued a statement on Monday in response to the events of the weekend.

The Boston Herald notes Brady and Belichick weighing in on the Trump-ignited controversy. The Herald says that Brady “must choose sides in the flag flap.”

The Herald Patriots report card observes that the comeback win can’t hid the defense’s failures. The Herald also notes that Texans rookie passer Deshaun Watson reminded the Patriots defenders that they have much to work on at this point. The Herald has plenty of Patriots turning out for last night’s Mayo Bowl fundraiser. The Herald also notes Brady stopping by a Boston hotel for a promotional event on Sunday after throwing all over the Texans.

ESPNBoston.com compares New England’s key third-and-1 stop in Sunday’s win over Houston to the historic goal-line situation in Super Bowl XLIX against Seattle.

WEEI.com says the thrilling win over Houston overshadows concerns about the Patriots defense. WEEI.com recaps Belichick’s appearance on the station on Monday afternoon, including limited comments on the anthem protest situation.

CSNNE.com notes that Brady is going deep more often in 2017 and finding more success doing so.

The Patriots currently hold the No. 3 spot in NFL.com’s power rankings.

Boston.com says that comeback thrills aside, nobody has been worse than the Patriots defense. Read