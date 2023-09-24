Official website of the New England Patriots

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

Bill Belichick 9/24: "Glad to get out of here with a win"

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 3

Chad Ryland's 51-yard FG has some major bend action

Can't Miss Play: Mac Jones with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown

Christian Barmore engulfs Zach Wilson for 12-yard sack

Mac Jones threads pass to Bourne in coverage for 17-yard gain

Chad Ryland sinks 48-yard FG for first points of game

Ezekiel Elliott explodes for 12-yard gain and first-down yardage

Jones dots Gesicki on out route for 18-yard catch and run

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Starters Along the O-Line, Christian Barmore Officially Active vs. the Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

PRO Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots at Jets

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

Unfiltered Roundtable: Patriots hit the road to take on Jets

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Jets

10 to Watch: Pats seek first win at Jets

Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Sep 24, 2023 at 04:20 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download Week 3 Gamebook [PDF]

