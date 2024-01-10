Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Jan 10 - 02:00 PM | Thu Jan 11 - 09:55 AM

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/7

Thank You Fans! Gillette Stadium Season Time-Lapse

Jalen Reagor takes end around for 17 yards

Zappe's accuracy is 100 on 33-yard pass to Reagor

Mack Wilson halts Siemian's rushing attempt for third down sack

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Patriots Named Center David Andrews and Cornerback Jonathan Jones Co-Recipients of Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

New England Patriots center David Andrews and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been selected as co-recipients of the team’s 2024 Ed Block Courage Award.

Jan 10, 2024 at 05:27 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-EdBlock-16x9 (1)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots center David Andrews and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been selected as co-recipients of the team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award. The honor is bestowed annually upon a player or players who best exemplify the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a symbol of professionalism and dedication. Andrews and Jones will be honored at the 46th Ed Block Courage Awards Banquet, along with award winners from the 31 other NFL teams. The banquet will be hosted at the Baltimore Raven Courage House for the third consecutive year on April 7, 2024.

The Ed Block Courage Award is named after Ed Block, a long-time head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts and a respected humanitarian dedicated to helping children. Recipients are often players who have overcome significant injuries or tragedies in their personal lives to return to top-level competition in the NFL.

Andrews, named a team captain for the seventh consecutive season in 2023, played every offensive snap in the 2024 season. The veteran center originally signed with the Patriots in 2015 as a rookie free agent out of Georgia. The two-time Super Bowl Champion has started in 117 games in his eight-year career.

Jones originally signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2016 out of Auburn. He has played in 115 games for New England and served as a starting cornerback for the Patriots in 2023. Jones was also the Patriots 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and Ron Burton Community Service Award winner.

Past New England Patriots Ed Block Courage Award recipients include Jakobi Meyers (2022), Brandon King (2021), Devin McCourty and James White (2020), Julian Edelman (2019), Nate Ebner (2018), Matthew Slater (2017), Nate Solder (2016), Jerod Mayo (2015), Rob Gronkowski (2014), Sebastian Vollmer (2013), Logan Mankins (2012), Marcus Cannon (2011), Wes Welker (2010) and Tom Brady (2009).

Officially organized in 1986, the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that is sanctioned by the NFL and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS). The foundation is committed to heightening awareness of the plight of abused children in cities throughout the league. Proceeds from the annual Courage Awards event benefit the Foundation's Courage House National Support Network For Kids.

Related Content

news

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler was among those named to the NFLPA 2023 All Pro Team for his contributions as a "core special teamer"
news

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Before we turn the page to the offseason, here is a thought on every contributor to the Patriots offense and final grades for each position group in 2023. 
news

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

New England Patriots cornerback and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee Jonathan Jones, as well as the Patriots Foundation, surprised four deserving members of the community with an expense-paid trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next month.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

With the third overall pick and tons of projected cap space, how can the Patriots rebuild the roster to get back to contention in 2024?
news

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

Some interesting matchups on tap as the NFL kicks off the postseason with wild card weekend.
news

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

How do the issues on offense this season and against the run vs. the Jets set up a major offseason for the Patriots?
news

Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed seven players to future contracts.
news

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the New England Patriots 2024 opponents have been determined.
news

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

With the final results of the 2023 season in, the Patriots are projected to hold the third overall pick in April's NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

2024 NFL Draft First Round Tentative Order Announced

The tentative order of the first round was announced today by the NFL, subject to the results of the playoffs.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Named Center David Andrews and Cornerback Jonathan Jones Co-Recipients of Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 1/8: "I'm going to bounce back" 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Mike Gesicki 1/8: "I'm going to attack this offseason"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Coach Bill Belichick 1/8: "Proud of the way the team competed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

David Andrews 1/8: "I love playing here"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Bailey Zappe 1/8: "There's a lot of things I learned and lot of things I will focus on in the offseason"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Deatrich Wise 1/8: "We have a lot of pride in our defense"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising