Patriots Named Center David Andrews and Cornerback Jonathan Jones Co-Recipients of Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots center David Andrews and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been selected as co-recipients of the team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award. The honor is bestowed annually upon a player or players who best exemplify the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a symbol of professionalism and dedication. Andrews and Jones will be honored at the 46th Ed Block Courage Awards Banquet, along with award winners from the 31 other NFL teams. The banquet will be hosted at the Baltimore Raven Courage House for the third consecutive year on April 7, 2024.

The Ed Block Courage Award is named after Ed Block, a long-time head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts and a respected humanitarian dedicated to helping children. Recipients are often players who have overcome significant injuries or tragedies in their personal lives to return to top-level competition in the NFL.

Andrews, named a team captain for the seventh consecutive season in 2023, played every offensive snap in the 2024 season. The veteran center originally signed with the Patriots in 2015 as a rookie free agent out of Georgia. The two-time Super Bowl Champion has started in 117 games in his eight-year career.

Jones originally signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2016 out of Auburn. He has played in 115 games for New England and served as a starting cornerback for the Patriots in 2023. Jones was also the Patriots 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and Ron Burton Community Service Award winner.

Past New England Patriots Ed Block Courage Award recipients include Jakobi Meyers (2022), Brandon King (2021), Devin McCourty and James White (2020), Julian Edelman (2019), Nate Ebner (2018), Matthew Slater (2017), Nate Solder (2016), Jerod Mayo (2015), Rob Gronkowski (2014), Sebastian Vollmer (2013), Logan Mankins (2012), Marcus Cannon (2011), Wes Welker (2010) and Tom Brady (2009).