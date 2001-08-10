Enemy Spotlight: New York Giants

Scott showed at the college level that he could get after the quarterback. After a modest freshman season in which he totaled 10 tackles, he posted 25.5 sacks over his final three seasons. As a senior he set a school record with 12 sacks. With Strahan and Holmes combining for 17.5 sacks last season, the addition of Scott to the mix could provide a potent pass rush.

Scott also gets somewhat of a reprieve in his first appearance at the professional level. Most of the first-string players probably won't play long when the Patriots and Giants meet, meaning Scott should see a lot of action against young tackles. New England will be looking at several young tackles in Adrian Klemm, Greg Robinson-Randall, Matt Light and Kenyatta Jones. So regardless of which side he lines up on, or whether he faces the Patriots first- or second-string line, Scott will be rushing against an inexperienced tackle.