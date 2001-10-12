Game Preview: Tomlinson, Flutie give Chargers life

Who says it's impossible to make impact trades in the NFL? That's exactly how the San Diego Chargers transformed themselves from 1-15 laughing stocks into the early surprise team in the league.

Of course, in the interest of fairness, most people agree the few trades of significance in the NFL are draft day deals and that was the case with San Diego. Facing the prospect of having the first overall pick, General Manager John Butler had his doubts about the merits of consensus No. 1 man Michael Vick. He opted to swap picks with Atlanta, who occupied the fifth spot, and received speedy playmaker Tim Dwight and a second-round pick next season in return.

Much to their delight, when the Chargers picked at No. 5, running back LaDainian Tomlinson was still available and Butler scooped him up. Their luck continued in round two when former Purdue standout Drew Brees was there and now Butler had the franchise's running back and quarterback of the future.

Dwight's infectious all-out style has ignited the Chargers and given offensive coordinator Norv Turner a secret weapon he uses in many ways. Dwight already has touchdowns rushing, receiving and on a punt return.

All of that has given free agent pickup Doug Flutie a chance to do what he does best — win. Quite simply, very few quarterbacks get to the bottom line in this league as well as the diminutive Flutie. His 33-15 record as a starter in the last three-plus seasons is a far cry from the 4-14 mark his predecessor, Ryan Leaf, put up during his stint as the Chargers starter during that time.

But Tomlinson has been the story in San Diego. In the Chargers first three games — all wins — he carried the load. Flutie failed to break 150 yards passing in two of the wins, but Tomlinson represents the workhorse back Turner loves. In Dallas, Turner had Emmitt Smith. In Washington, it was Stephen Davis. Now it's Tomlinson.

Despite holding out in a contract dispute and missing most of camp, he carried 36 times in the opener and Turner hasn't lightened his load since. Tomlinson topped the 100-yard mark three times in the first four games. Most impressively, he finds the end zone, as his six touchdowns attest.

Flutie also has some weapons to use in the passing game. Tight end Freddie Jones is on the verge of Pro Bowl status and wideout Curtis Conway is a quality deep threat. Jeff Graham is a solid possession receiver while Dwight's versatility gives Flutie another dimension to use.

The big question for the Charger offense entering the season was up front, but left tackle Damion McIntosh, starting for the first time, has solidified the unit. His presence allowed Vaughn Parker to move back to his natural right tackle spot, while Raleigh Roundtree, Kendyl Jacox and Demingo Graham man the inside.

Despite the Chargers poor record last year, the defense played very well. They've been near the top of the league against the run the past two seasons. Big tackles John Parrella and Leonardo Carson plug the middle, while Marcellus Wiley and Raylee Johnson get after the passer from the ends.

Twelfth-year veteran Junior Seau is still going strong at his weak side linebacker spot while fellow 'backers Orlando Ruff and Gerald Dixon have played so well that veteran free agents John Holecek and Sam Rogers have been limited to special teams duty.

The secondary is outstanding with Ryan McNeil leading the NFL with five interceptions early on and veteran strong safety Rodney Harrison providing solid leadership. Alex Molden, another free agent, missed the first two games with a knee injury but returned for the Bengals game and started at corner opposite McNeil. Free safety Rogers Beckett has a nose for the ball and rookie Tay Cody filled in nicely for Molden and shows promise as the nickel back.