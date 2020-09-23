Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2020
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews (hand)
RB James White (not injury related)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
LB Brandon Copeland (knee)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
WR N'Keal Harry (ankle)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (2-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown (calf)
G Denzelle Good (thumb / illness)
G Richie Incognito (achilles)
RB Josh Jacobs (hip)
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral)
DE Carl Nassib (illness)
TE Darren Waller (knee)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Bryan Edwards (foot)
T Sam Young (groin)
FULL AVAILABILITY
S Johnathan Abram (shoulder)
CB Damon Arnette (wrist/thumb)
LB Corey Littleton (shoulder)
WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle)
WR Henry Ruggs III (knee)
G John Simpson (shoulder)
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play