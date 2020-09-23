Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Sep 23 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/22: 'We have to find ways to win'

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/22: 'We have to find ways to win'

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Sep 23, 2020 at 04:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-InjuryReport-pdc

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2020

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews (hand)
RB James White (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
LB Brandon Copeland (knee)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
WR N'Keal Harry (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (2-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown (calf)
G Denzelle Good (thumb / illness)
G Richie Incognito (achilles)
RB Josh Jacobs (hip)
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral)
DE Carl Nassib (illness)
TE Darren Waller (knee)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Bryan Edwards (foot)
T Sam Young (groin)

FULL AVAILABILITY
S Johnathan Abram (shoulder)
CB Damon Arnette (wrist/thumb)
LB Corey Littleton (shoulder)
WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle)
WR Henry Ruggs III (knee)
G John Simpson (shoulder)

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report
news

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-0) and the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report
news

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Wild Card: Patriots - Titans Injury Report
news

Wild Card: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (12-4) and the Tennessee Titans (9-7) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report
news

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (12-3) and the Miami Dolphins (4-11) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report
news

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (11-3) and the Buffalo Bills (10-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Week 15: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report
news

Week 15: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-12) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Week 14: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report
news

Week 14: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Week 13: Patriots - Texans Injury Report
news

Week 13: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-1) and the Houston Texans (7-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Week 12: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report
news

Week 12: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Week 11: Patriots - Eagles Injury Report
news

Week 11: Patriots - Eagles Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Week 9: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report
news

Week 9: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-0) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 9/23: Winovich, Izzo making positive strides

Unfiltered Notebook 9/23: Winovich, Izzo making positive strides

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/23

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/23

Patriots News Blitz 9/23: Seahawks film breakdowns, crafting a new deal for Newton

Patriots News Blitz 9/23: Seahawks film breakdowns, crafting a new deal for Newton

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/22

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/22

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Putting the 2020 Patriots over the top

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Putting the 2020 Patriots over the top

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Patriots News Blitz 9/22: Final sequence breakdowns

Patriots News Blitz 9/22: Final sequence breakdowns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21

Unfiltered Notebook 9/21: Pats put Seattle in the rearview

Unfiltered Notebook 9/21: Pats put Seattle in the rearview

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Seahawks Stats from Week 2

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Seahawks Stats from Week 2

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle Seahawks Postgame Quotes 9/20

Inactives Analysis: Patriots face Seattle without White

Inactives Analysis: Patriots face Seattle without White

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Advertising