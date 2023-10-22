Official website of the New England Patriots

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 7

Demario Douglas flashes his speed on 20-yard end-around pickup

Hunter Henry absorbs significant contact on 13-yard reception

Christian Barmore leads trio of Patriots into sack of Josh Allen

Kendrick Bourne floors his gas pedal for 33-yard gain down sideline

Anfernee Jennings engulfs James Cook quickly for 5-yard TFL

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Mac Jones delivers 16-yard completion to Demario Douglas in early going

Rhamondre Stevenson looks shifty on 14-yard rumble

Jabrill Peppers intercepts Josh Allen pass

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Inactive Analysis: Cole Strange, Demario Douglas, Jack Jones Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Activate CB Jack Jones, ST Cody Davis and Elevate Two From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots vs. Bills

Dante's Peak: Inside Dante Scarnecchia's Legendary Path to Patriots Hall of Fame

Belestrator: Previewing Buffalo Bills Playmakers on Offense and Defense

PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Like every play, it comes down to execution"

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 7 game on October 22, 2023. 

Oct 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM
The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 7 game on October 22, 2023.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

  • T Calvin Anderson
  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
  • WR Kayshon Boutte
  • OLB Josh Uche
  • DE Keion White
  • QB Malik Cunningham
  • QB Will Grier (3rd QB)

BUFFALO BILLS INACTIVES

  • S Damar Hamlin
  • OLB A.J. Klein
  • T Alec Anderson
  • G Germaine Idefi
  • TE Quinton Morris
  • DT Ed Oliver

Inactive Analysis: Cole Strange, Demario Douglas, Jack Jones Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Bills

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

10 to Watch: Pats get another crack at the Bills

Patriots Gameplan: Can the Patriots Solve Josh Allen and the Bills Offense?

Demario Douglas flashes his speed on 20-yard end-around pickup

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas flashes his speed on 20-yard end-around pickup.

Hunter Henry absorbs significant contact on 13-yard reception

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry absorbs significant contact on 13-yard reception.

Christian Barmore leads trio of Patriots into sack of Josh Allen

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore leads trio of New England Patriots into sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Kendrick Bourne floors his gas pedal for 33-yard gain down sideline

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne floors his gas pedal for 33-yard gain down sideline.

Anfernee Jennings engulfs James Cook quickly for 5-yard TFL

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings engulfs Buffalo Bills running back James Cook quickly for a 5-yard TFL.

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills, 10/22/2023
Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
