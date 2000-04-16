Official website of the New England Patriots

2000 NFL Draft Order (ROUND 6)

The complete list of the 2000 NFL Draft picks by each team in the order they happened.

Apr 16, 2000 at 04:55 AM
No.TeamPlayerPos.Ht.Wt.College
**1-167**Miami *from Cleveland*Earnest GrantDL6'5"315Arkansas-Pine Bluff
**2-168**New OrleansMarc BulgerQB6'2"206West Virginia
**3-169**CincinnatiNeil RackersK/P6'0"200Illinois
**4-170**San FranciscoFrank MurphyRB5'11"200Kansas St
**5-171**PhiladelphiaThomas HamnerRB6'0"197Minnesota
**6-172**AtlantaMareno PhilyawWR6'2"205Troy St (Alab)
**7-173**PittsburghChris CombsDL6'4"286Duke
**8-174**ChicagoPaul EdingerK/P5'9"175Michigan St
**9-175**Seattle *From Denver*James WilliamsWR5'11"178Marshall
**10-176**ArizonaJabari IssaDL6'5"295Washington
**11-177**New York GiantsDhani JonesLB6'2"240Michigan
**12-178**Philadelphia *from Oakland*John FrankDL6'4"280Utah
**13-179**New York JetsTony ScottDB5'10"193N Carolina St
**14-180**DallasMario EdwardsDB6'0"188Florida St
**15-181**DetroitQuinton ReeseDL6'4"283Auburn
**16-182**CarolinaJeno JamesOL6'3"300Auburn
**17-183**Cleveland Supplemental SelectionSpergon WynnQB6'4"230SW Texas State
**18-184**San DiegoShannon TaylorLB6'3"250Virginia
**19-185**Seattle *From Green Bay*Tim WatsonDL6'4"290Rowan
**20-186**BaltimoreAdalius ThomasDL6'2"270S Mississippi
**21-187****New England**Antwan HarrisDB5'10"186Virginia
**22-188**Kansas City *from Miami*Darnell AlfordOL6'4"335Boston College
**23-189**Denver *from Kansas City through St. Louis*Mike AndersonRB6'0"230Utah
**24-190**SeattleJohn HilliardDL6'3"285Mississippi St
**25-191**Baltimore *from Minnesota*Cedric WoodardDL6'3"290Texas
**26-192**Philadelphia *from Washington*John RomeroOL6'3"315California
**27-193**Tampa BayDavid GibsonDB6'1"210USC
**28-194**BuffaloLeif LarsenDL6'4"305Texas (el Paso)
**29-195**New Orleans *From Indianapolis*Michael HawthorneDB6'3"196Purdue
**30-196**JacksonvilleEmanuel SmithWR6'1"218Arkansas
**31-197**TennesseeRobaire SmithDL6'4"272Michigan St
**32-198**St. LouisMatt BowenDB6'1"200Iowa
**33-199****New England Compensatory Selection**Tom BradyQB6'5"211Michigan
**34-200**New Orleans Compensatory SelectionSherrod GideonWR5'11"176S Mississippi
**35-201****New England Compensatory Selection**David NugentDL6'4"305Purdue
**36-202**Washington Compensatory SelectionTodd HusakQB6'3"215Stanford
**37-203**San Diego Compensatory SelectionDamen WheelerDB5'9"179Colorado
**38-204**Pittsburgh Compensatory SelectionJason GavadzaTE6'3"247Kent
**39-205**San Diego Compensatory SelectionJa Juan SeiderQB--Florida A&M
**40-206**Cleveland Supplemental SelectionBrad BedellOL6'4"300Colorado
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

