2000 NFL Draft Order (ROUND 6)

|No.
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|**1-167**
|Miami *from Cleveland*
|Earnest Grant
|DL
|6'5"
|315
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|**2-168**
|New Orleans
|Marc Bulger
|QB
|6'2"
|206
|West Virginia
|**3-169**
|Cincinnati
|Neil Rackers
|K/P
|6'0"
|200
|Illinois
|**4-170**
|San Francisco
|Frank Murphy
|RB
|5'11"
|200
|Kansas St
|**5-171**
|Philadelphia
|Thomas Hamner
|RB
|6'0"
|197
|Minnesota
|**6-172**
|Atlanta
|Mareno Philyaw
|WR
|6'2"
|205
|Troy St (Alab)
|**7-173**
|Pittsburgh
|Chris Combs
|DL
|6'4"
|286
|Duke
|**8-174**
|Chicago
|Paul Edinger
|K/P
|5'9"
|175
|Michigan St
|**9-175**
|Seattle *From Denver*
|James Williams
|WR
|5'11"
|178
|Marshall
|**10-176**
|Arizona
|Jabari Issa
|DL
|6'5"
|295
|Washington
|**11-177**
|New York Giants
|Dhani Jones
|LB
|6'2"
|240
|Michigan
|**12-178**
|Philadelphia *from Oakland*
|John Frank
|DL
|6'4"
|280
|Utah
|**13-179**
|New York Jets
|Tony Scott
|DB
|5'10"
|193
|N Carolina St
|**14-180**
|Dallas
|Mario Edwards
|DB
|6'0"
|188
|Florida St
|**15-181**
|Detroit
|Quinton Reese
|DL
|6'4"
|283
|Auburn
|**16-182**
|Carolina
|Jeno James
|OL
|6'3"
|300
|Auburn
|**17-183**
|Cleveland Supplemental Selection
|Spergon Wynn
|QB
|6'4"
|230
|SW Texas State
|**18-184**
|San Diego
|Shannon Taylor
|LB
|6'3"
|250
|Virginia
|**19-185**
|Seattle *From Green Bay*
|Tim Watson
|DL
|6'4"
|290
|Rowan
|**20-186**
|Baltimore
|Adalius Thomas
|DL
|6'2"
|270
|S Mississippi
|**21-187**
|**New England**
|Antwan Harris
|DB
|5'10"
|186
|Virginia
|**22-188**
|Kansas City *from Miami*
|Darnell Alford
|OL
|6'4"
|335
|Boston College
|**23-189**
|Denver *from Kansas City through St. Louis*
|Mike Anderson
|RB
|6'0"
|230
|Utah
|**24-190**
|Seattle
|John Hilliard
|DL
|6'3"
|285
|Mississippi St
|**25-191**
|Baltimore *from Minnesota*
|Cedric Woodard
|DL
|6'3"
|290
|Texas
|**26-192**
|Philadelphia *from Washington*
|John Romero
|OL
|6'3"
|315
|California
|**27-193**
|Tampa Bay
|David Gibson
|DB
|6'1"
|210
|USC
|**28-194**
|Buffalo
|Leif Larsen
|DL
|6'4"
|305
|Texas (el Paso)
|**29-195**
|New Orleans *From Indianapolis*
|Michael Hawthorne
|DB
|6'3"
|196
|Purdue
|**30-196**
|Jacksonville
|Emanuel Smith
|WR
|6'1"
|218
|Arkansas
|**31-197**
|Tennessee
|Robaire Smith
|DL
|6'4"
|272
|Michigan St
|**32-198**
|St. Louis
|Matt Bowen
|DB
|6'1"
|200
|Iowa
|**33-199**
|**New England Compensatory Selection**
|Tom Brady
|QB
|6'5"
|211
|Michigan
|**34-200**
|New Orleans Compensatory Selection
|Sherrod Gideon
|WR
|5'11"
|176
|S Mississippi
|**35-201**
|**New England Compensatory Selection**
|David Nugent
|DL
|6'4"
|305
|Purdue
|**36-202**
|Washington Compensatory Selection
|Todd Husak
|QB
|6'3"
|215
|Stanford
|**37-203**
|San Diego Compensatory Selection
|Damen Wheeler
|DB
|5'9"
|179
|Colorado
|**38-204**
|Pittsburgh Compensatory Selection
|Jason Gavadza
|TE
|6'3"
|247
|Kent
|**39-205**
|San Diego Compensatory Selection
|Ja Juan Seider
|QB
|-
|-
|Florida A&M
|**40-206**
|Cleveland Supplemental Selection
|Brad Bedell
|OL
|6'4"
|300
|Colorado
Apr 16, 2000
