2015 playoff scenarios for Week 16

AFC
CLINCHED:
New England - AFC East and a first-round bye
Cincinnati - playoff berth
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (at New York Jets, Sunday)
New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1) NE win OR
2) NE tie + CIN loss or tie
CINCINNATI BENGALS (at Denver, Monday)
Cincinnati clinches AFC North division with:
1) CIN win or tie OR
2) PIT loss or tie
Cincinnati clinches a first-round bye with:
1) CIN win or tie
DENVER BRONCOS (vs. Cincinnati, Monday)
Denver clinches AFC West division with:
1) DEN win + KC loss or tie OR
2) DEN tie + KC loss
Denver clinches a playoff spot with:
1) DEN win + NYJ loss or tie OR
2) DEN win + PIT loss or tie OR
3) DEN tie + NYJ loss OR
4) DEN tie + PIT loss
HOUSTON TEXANS (at Tennessee, Sunday)
Houston clinches AFC South division with:
1) HOU win + HOU clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over IND OR
2) HOU win + IND loss or tie OR
3) HOU tie + IND loss
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (vs. Cleveland, Sunday)
Kansas City clinches a playoff spot with:
1) KC win + NYJ loss OR
2) KC win + PIT loss
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (at Baltimore, Sunday)
Pittsburgh clinches a playoff spot with:
1) PIT win + NYJ loss
NFC
CLINCHED:
Carolina - NFC South and a first-round bye
Arizona - NFC West
Green Bay - playoff berth
Seattle - playoff berth
CAROLINA PANTHERS (at Atlanta, Sunday)
Carolina clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
1) CAR win or tie OR
2) ARI loss or tie
ARIZONA CARDINALS (vs. Green Bay, Sunday)
Arizona clinches a first-round bye with:
1) ARI win or tie
GREEN BAY PACKERS (at Arizona, Sunday)
Green Bay clinches NFC North division with:
1) GB win + MIN loss or tie OR
2) GB tie + MIN loss
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (vs. New York Giants, Sunday night)
Minnesota clinches a playoff spot with:
1) MIN win or tie OR
2) ATL loss or tie OR
3) SEA win or tie
WASHINGTON REDSKINS (at Philadelphia, Saturday)
Washington clinches NFC East division with:
1) WAS win OR
2) WAS tie + NYG loss