Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 24 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 27 - 11:57 PM

Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more

Patriots players celebrate 'bucket list' Father's Day at U.S. Open

After missing son's birth, Kyle Dugger is making up for lost time this offseason

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Photos: 2022 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Photos: Meet the 2022 New England Patriots

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

2015 playoff scenarios for Week 16

AFC and NFC playoff scenarios for NFL Week 16.

Dec 22, 2015 at 02:23 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
NFL

AFC

CLINCHED:
New England - AFC East and a first-round bye
Cincinnati - playoff berth

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (at New York Jets, Sunday)

New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) NE win OR

2) NE tie + CIN loss or tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS (at Denver, Monday)

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division with:

1) CIN win or tie OR

2) PIT loss or tie

Cincinnati clinches a first-round bye with:

1) CIN win or tie

DENVER BRONCOS (vs. Cincinnati, Monday)

Denver clinches AFC West division with:

1) DEN win + KC loss or tie OR

2) DEN tie + KC loss

Denver clinches a playoff spot with:

1) DEN win + NYJ loss or tie OR

2) DEN win + PIT loss or tie OR

3) DEN tie + NYJ loss OR

4) DEN tie + PIT loss

HOUSTON TEXANS (at Tennessee, Sunday)

Houston clinches AFC South division with:

1) HOU win + HOU clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over IND OR

2) HOU win + IND loss or tie OR

3) HOU tie + IND loss

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (vs. Cleveland, Sunday)

Kansas City clinches a playoff spot with:

1) KC win + NYJ loss OR

2) KC win + PIT loss

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (at Baltimore, Sunday)

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff spot with:

1) PIT win + NYJ loss

NFC

CLINCHED:
Carolina - NFC South and a first-round bye
Arizona - NFC West
Green Bay - playoff berth
Seattle - playoff berth

CAROLINA PANTHERS (at Atlanta, Sunday)

Carolina clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

1) CAR win or tie OR

2) ARI loss or tie

ARIZONA CARDINALS (vs. Green Bay, Sunday)

Arizona clinches a first-round bye with:

1) ARI win or tie

GREEN BAY PACKERS (at Arizona, Sunday)

Green Bay clinches NFC North division with:

1) GB win + MIN loss or tie OR

2) GB tie + MIN loss

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (vs. New York Giants, Sunday night)

Minnesota clinches a playoff spot with:

1) MIN win or tie OR

2) ATL loss or tie OR

3) SEA win or tie

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (at Philadelphia, Saturday)

Washington clinches NFC East division with:

1) WAS win OR

2) WAS tie + NYG loss

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots sign final three draft picks

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 first-round draft pick OL Cole Strange, 2022 second-round draft pick WR Tyquan Thornton and 2022 fourth-round draft pick QB Bailey Zappe. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

news

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Johnny Stone went viral with his reaction to pulling a 1-of-1 Mac Jones Black Finite Prizm rookie card from Panini's highly-anticipated series.

news

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

The New England Patriots announced the official revival of their red throwback uniforms Wednesday. Here's how it was received.

news

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

The New England Patriots on Wednesday unveiled their classic alternates, but it was years in the making.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign final three draft picks

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

Patriots sign offensive lineman Darryl Williams

Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

On this edition of Patriots AllAccess presented by GEICO, we recap the Patriots organized team activities of the Spring and asses the team heading into Training Camp. In addition, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with defensive back Jalen Mills, and we preview Richard Seymour's upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Tamara Brown sits down with Jalen Mills and talks about his second year and improving from last year. Mills also talks about his signature green hair and his plans for this season.

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022

The New England Patriots unveil new red throwback uniforms for the 2022 NFL season. Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater jump in the DeLorean from Back to the Future to travel back in time to 1984 when Andre Tippett and the Patriots first wore this style of red uniforms.

Patriots Players React to Dad Jokes on Father's Day

In celebration of Father's Day, Patriots players Matthew Judon, Terrance Mitchell, Jabrill Peppers, Kendrick Bourne & Mac Jones try not to laugh at dad jokes.

Patriots players reflect, educate and celebrate on Juneteenth

Patriots players Justin Bethel and Myles Bryant, along with MLK School students Kimberly and Dashon, share the history of Juneteenth, what it means to them and why it is important to celebrate.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising