2015 Season: Inside the Numbers

TOM BRADY BY THE NUMBERS

6

Brady won his sixth conference title to pass John Elway (5) for most Super Bowl apprearances by a quarterback and matched DL Mike Lodish for the most Super Bowls played. Lodish played in six (four with Buffalo and two with Denver).

4

Brady joined Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana as the only QBs with four Super Bowl wins. Only Hall of Fame DL Charles Haley (5) has more in NFL history.

6

Brady (36) now has six seasons with 30 or more touchdowns.

10

Brady played in his 10th conference championship game to match Gene Upshaw and George Blanda for the most conference championship game appearances.

13

The number of division championships won by Tom Brady, the most division titles ever by a quarterback. Peyton Manning is second with 12.

16

Brady set a Super Bowl record with 16 straight pass completions in Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New York Giants.

19

The longest streak of consecutive pass completions by Brady in a regular season game (Sept. 10, 2015 vs. Pittsburgh), a team record.

92.0

The percent of quarterback keepers converted by Brady (103 of 112) for first downs (77-of-82 on third-and-2 or less and 26-of-30 on fourth-and-2 or less).

172

Brady has 172 career regular-season wins with the Patriots, the most wins by a starting quarterback with one team. Brett Favre is second with 160 with Green Bay.

THE KRAFT ERA

4

The number of Super Bowl championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span.

7

The number of conference championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994, setting a new NFL record for most conference championships as an owner.

15

The number of division championships won by the Patriots since Kraft purchased the team in 1994.

17

The number of playoff seasons earned by the Patriots in the 22 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team.

38

The number of playoff games the Patriots have appeared in since 1994, the most in the NFL. Green Bay has the second most with 33.

239

The number of consecutive home games that have been sold out, including all playoff and preseason games dating back to the 1994 season opener.

266

The number of games the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994. Prior to Kraft's ownership, the team had won 225 total games in its entire history from 1960-93.

THE BELICHICK ERA

4

Bill Belichick has won four Super Bowls as a head coach to match Chuck Noll for the most Super Bowl wins by a head coach in NFL history.

4

Bill Belichick is the first coach to lead his team to four 500-point seasons (2007, 2010, 2011, 2012).

4

Bill Belichick (246) passed Curly Lambeau (229) for sole possession of fourth place on the NFL wins list.

9

Super Bowl XLIX was Belichick's ninth Super Bowl overall, including six as a head coach and three as an assistant coach.

13

The number of 11-win seasons by Bill Belichick to tie Don Shula's 13.

2015 Tale of the Tape