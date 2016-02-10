2015 Season: Inside the Numbers

The New England Patriots finished the 2015 regular season with a 12-4 record and the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Patriots won their seventh straight AFC East title in 2015 (2009-2015) to match the Los Angeles Rams (1973-1979) for the most consecutive division championships in NFL history.
The Patriots won at least 12 games for the sixth straight season, second only to the seven by Indianapolis (2003-2009) and earned a first round bye for the 11th time since the current playoff format was instituted, the most in the NFL.
New England advanced to their fifth straight AFC Championship Game after defeating Kansas City, 27-20, in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, joining the Oakland Raiders (1973-1977) as the only NFL teams to reach five straight conference championship games.
Bill Belichick coached in his 10th conference championship game to match Tom Landry for the most in NFL history since the 1970 merger. Tom Brady reached his 10th AFC Championship Game to match Gene Upshaw and George Blanda for the most appearances in the conference title game. Excluding the 2008 season due to injury and the 2000 season when Brady played in just one game, Brady has now led the Patriots to 10 conference championship games in 14 seasons as the starter.
Wrapping up the 2015 season we go inside the numbers to look at all the individual and team achievements.
BY THE NUMBERS
3
DE Chandler Jones set a career high with 3 sacks in the win at Buffalo on Sept. 20, 2015. He has nine career multi-sack games and had four in 2015.
Check out our favorite photos of Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski from the 2015 regular season.
4
Stephen Gostkowski executed a successful onside kick vs. Washington (11/08/15) and vs. Philadelphia (12/06/15). It is his third (Cleveland - 12/8/13) and the fourth in team history. The first came when Jim Lee Hunt recovered a Gino Cappelletti kick at the end of the first half in a 26-10 win vs. the NY Jets (9/27/64).
4
The 2015 Patriots were the fourth defending Super Bowl Champion to start the season with a record of 10-0 or better, joining Green Bay (2011-13-0), Denver (1998-13-0) and San Francisco (1990-10-0).
5
Rob Gronkowski had five 100-yard games in 2015. The NFL record for most 100-yard games by a tight end in a season is six by Tony Gonzalez (2004 and 2000) and Jimmy Graham (2013). Gronkowski also had five in 2011.
6
The Patriots became the first team in NFL history in 2014 to earn five straight first-round byes and extended that record with their sixth straight bye in 2015. Dallas, San Francisco earned four straight byes from 1992 through 1995 and Denver earned four straight from 2012-2015.
9
The Patriots scored on each of their first nine drives before taking a knee to run out the clock in the win vs. Jacksonville (9/27/15), the first time in team history that has occured.
11
The Patriots lead the NFL with 11 first round byes since the current NFL playoff format was instituted in 1990.
15
The Patriots have gone 15 straight seasons without being swept by a division opponent after beating each of the AFC East teams in 2015, extending the longest such streak since the 1970 NFL merger.
16
The Patriots have scored in the final possessions of the first half and the opening possession of the second half 16 times since 2009, first in the NFL. New Orleans is second with 14 such scoring drives.
21
The Patriots have won 21 straight home games against non-division AFC opponents. Their last loss to a non-division AFC team was a 33-10 loss vs. Pittsburgh on Nov. 30, 2008.
38
The Patriots set an NFL record by scoring in 38 straight quarters from 9/10/15-11/23/15.
41-1
Since 2000, the Patriots are 41-1 when a Patriots player eclipses 100 yards rushing. The only loss during the Bill Belichick era was on Dec. 20, 2004 in a 29-28 Miami win. Since then, the Patriots are 27-0 with a 100-yard rusher.
45-11
Since realignment in 2002, the Patriots have the best inter-conference record in the NFL.
57
Stephen Gostkowski tied a team record with a 57-yard field goal at Dallas on Oct. 11, 2015.
Check out our favorite photos of Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski from the 2015 season.
64
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have connected on 64 touchdown passes. It is the second-most connections between a quarterback and a tight end in NFL history and is eighth overall.
81
The Patriots have won 81 straight home games when leading at halftime, adding to their NFL record. The last time the Patriots lost at home after leading at halftime was on Dec. 24, 2000, vs. Miami when they lost 27-24 after leading 21-17 at halftime.
115
RB James White had a career-best 10 rec. for 115 yards vs. Philadelphia (12/06/15). His 115 yards are the fourth best for a RB in Pats history and his 10 rec. tie for fifth-most by a Pats RB.
TOM BRADY BY THE NUMBERS
6
Brady won his sixth conference title to pass John Elway (5) for most Super Bowl apprearances by a quarterback and matched DL Mike Lodish for the most Super Bowls played. Lodish played in six (four with Buffalo and two with Denver).
4
Brady joined Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana as the only QBs with four Super Bowl wins. Only Hall of Fame DL Charles Haley (5) has more in NFL history.
6
Brady (36) now has six seasons with 30 or more touchdowns.
10
Brady played in his 10th conference championship game to match Gene Upshaw and George Blanda for the most conference championship game appearances.
13
The number of division championships won by Tom Brady, the most division titles ever by a quarterback. Peyton Manning is second with 12.
16
Brady set a Super Bowl record with 16 straight pass completions in Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New York Giants.
19
The longest streak of consecutive pass completions by Brady in a regular season game (Sept. 10, 2015 vs. Pittsburgh), a team record.
92.0
The percent of quarterback keepers converted by Brady (103 of 112) for first downs (77-of-82 on third-and-2 or less and 26-of-30 on fourth-and-2 or less).
172
Brady has 172 career regular-season wins with the Patriots, the most wins by a starting quarterback with one team. Brett Favre is second with 160 with Green Bay.
THE KRAFT ERA
4
The number of Super Bowl championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span.
7
The number of conference championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994, setting a new NFL record for most conference championships as an owner.
15
The number of division championships won by the Patriots since Kraft purchased the team in 1994.
17
The number of playoff seasons earned by the Patriots in the 22 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team.
38
The number of playoff games the Patriots have appeared in since 1994, the most in the NFL. Green Bay has the second most with 33.
239
The number of consecutive home games that have been sold out, including all playoff and preseason games dating back to the 1994 season opener.
266
The number of games the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994. Prior to Kraft's ownership, the team had won 225 total games in its entire history from 1960-93.
THE BELICHICK ERA
4
Bill Belichick has won four Super Bowls as a head coach to match Chuck Noll for the most Super Bowl wins by a head coach in NFL history.
4
Bill Belichick is the first coach to lead his team to four 500-point seasons (2007, 2010, 2011, 2012).
4
Bill Belichick (246) passed Curly Lambeau (229) for sole possession of fourth place on the NFL wins list.
9
Super Bowl XLIX was Belichick's ninth Super Bowl overall, including six as a head coach and three as an assistant coach.
13
The number of 11-win seasons by Bill Belichick to tie Don Shula's 13.
2015 Tale of the Tape
|**2015 REGULAR SEASON**
|**NEW ENGLAND**
|Record
|12-4
|Divisional Standings
|1st
|Total Yards Gained
|5,991
|Total Offense (Rank)
|374.4 (6)
|Rush Offense
|87.8 (30)
|Pass Offense
|286.7 (5)
|Points Per Game
|29.0 (3)
|Total Yards Allowed
|5,431
|Total Defense
|339.4 (9)
|Rush Defense
|98.8 (9)
|Pass Defense
|240.7 (17)
|Points Allowed / Game
|19.7 (10)
|Possession Avg.
|30:08
|Sacks Allowed / Yards Lost
|38/225
|Sacks Made / Yards
|49/358
|Passing TD / Int. (Off.)
|36/7
|Passing TD / Int (Def.)
|24/12
|Total Touchdowns
|52
|Penalties Against / Yards
|96/859
|Punts / Avg.
|74/45.4
|Field Goals Made/Att.
|33/36
|Takeaway / Giveaway Ratio
|+7 (5t)