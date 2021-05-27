'21 Patriots start the process again

Bill Belichick met with the media on Thursday prior to an open OTA session which will be everyone's first glimpse of the 2021 Patriots. After making their way through an elongated first phase of OTAs, following by a shortened second phase, the team has moved to on-field work.

"It's good to get all the players out there and to be working with a full team," said Belichick via Zoom. "We have a long way to go, we'll take it day by day... fundamentals, install some basic teaching, playbook material. As always, we build from the ground up, and we just try to stack fundamental days. Hopefully, at the end of the spring, we'll be as prepared as we can be heading into training camp in July."

Belichick was sure to mention that it's currently a voluntary portion of the offseason. While it's expected that most of the team will be on the field, some notable names most likely will not be present, but that doesn't change the coach's outlook.