49ers don't match Lions' offer for Kosier

The San Francisco 49ers declined to match the offer sheet signed by offensive lineman Kyle Kosier with the Detroit Lions.

Apr 20, 2005 at 02:20 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (April 19, 2005) -- The San Francisco 49ers declined to match the offer sheet signed by offensive lineman Kyle Kosier with the Detroit Lions.

Kosier, a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in 2002, played consistently at three positions on the offensive line in three seasons with San Francisco. He started all 16 games last season at left tackle, but the 49ers signed free agent tackle Jonas Jennings away from Buffalo last month.

Kosier will be reunited in Detroit with head coach Steve Mariucci and offensive line coach Pat Morris, who were in San Francisco during Kosier's rookie season.

"The fact that (Detroit's offer sheet) was a one-year contract, and that he would become an unrestricted free agent next season made signing Kyle less appealing," 49ers coach Mike Nolan said. "Kyle is a good football player, and we wish him well."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

