8 takeaways from 4 days at the 2016 NFL Combine

Nkemdiche adds questions with answers – Ole Miss defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche was considered the top recruit in the country coming out of high school. Now, he's a potential boom-or-bust NFL prospect. The talented big man has off-field questions after he jumped out of a hotel window, he says because he was drunk. At his Combine press conference he offered up to the gathered media that he wasn't the only player on the team in the hotel room that night, that potential No. 1 overall pick Laremy Tunsil was also there. I'm sure the tackle is glad his teammate threw him under the bus at this point with millions on the line. And usually when prospects like Nkemdiche have questions about their motor, it comes from scouts, coaches or other observers. Not this time. The defensive tackle admitted, "There are times I didn't finish. I was lazy on some plays at times." I wouldn't touch Nkemdiche in the first round. Too many questions leading too many bad answers.

QBs can talk but maybe not walk –There is no sure-fire, franchise QB in the draft class. There may not even be a consensus top QB by the time the draft rolls around. That said, all the top QBs did a solid job answering questions and dealing with the media spotlight at the Combine. Jared Goff laughed off and played off his small hands. Connor Cook deflected issues with his personality and leadership. Carson Wentz didn't seem overwhelmed coming to the big stage from the lower level. But in the end the real question is whether these guys can play. There are a lot of doubts about that. None seems to have a future as a truly elite NFL passer. Maybe one or two will end up as a solid pro starter. In many ways this group kind of feels like the Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder class of 2011, only without the stud Newton atop the group. Teams will reach for first-round quarterbacks, but whether any are truly worthy of such priority is very much in doubt this spring.