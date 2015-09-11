After Further Review: Steelers-Patriots

…Brady's first-quarter sack, one of two on the evening, looked like a case of RB Dion Lewis not picking up rookie OLB Bud Dupree. Brady was in the shotgun and calling an audible as the play clock was winding down. So, perhaps there was some confusion as to what Lewis' responsibility was on the play. However, it also looked as though RT Sebastian Vollmer could have at least given Dupree a chip at the snap, but he failed to do so. Vollmer and Lewis both released off the line and out of the backfield, respectively, for what appeared to be the set-up for a screen play to Lewis. Neither of them accounted for Dupree, though, and the rookie raced untouched to Brady, who tried to step up in the pocket but was chased down from behind by Dupree for the sack.

…LB Dont'a Hightower's sack of Roethlisberger on the second series came on a blitz up the middle. Wallace, the Steelers center, failed to impede Hightower as he rushed up the middle, and by the time he recovered, Hightower already had his hands on the QB. Wallace tried to knock Hightower off him, but Hightower managed to sidestep Wallace while keeping both arms on the huge Roethlisberger and eventually muscling him to the ground. Great individual effort by Hightower.

…Matthew Slater's block in the back penalty was deserved. He clearly committed the infraction on Shamarko Thomas during a Pittsburgh punt as Thomas was bearing down on Amendola, the return man.

…Solder's second penalty, a hold against OLB James Harrison, was very quick, but it looked like a legitimate call. Lewis was running to the outside on Solder's side, and it looked like Solder grabbed hold of Harrison by the shoulder pads and pulled his torso down as Lewis was coming from behind.

…Malcolm Butler was clearly matched up on Brown in man coverage and did a good job of staying tight with Brown. The receiver, one of the NFL's best, made a spectacular catch over Butler at one point and got some help on a pick play to get open on another route. Hard to fault Butler on those plays. He did everything he could have done within the rules to cover Brown.

2nd Quarter