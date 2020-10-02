Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

This wasn't Thuney's first time ever taking snaps at center for the Patriots, but since being drafted in Round 3 in 2016, he's played almost exclusively at left guard, having started every Patriots game there since his rookie season, prior to last week's game versus the Raiders. In the 2019 opener against Pittsburgh, he made an in-game switch to right tackle following an injury to starter Marcus Cannon, but went right back to left guard the following week.

For the Raiders game, the Patriots' coaching staff felt it was in their best interest to take Thuney out of his comfort zone and thrust him into the pivotal position of center. Other options included second-year draft choice Hjalte Froholdt and recently re-signed veteran James Ferentz, who actually started one game at center last season.

Earlier this week, Cole Popovich, one of New England's two offensive line coaches this season (Carmen Bricillo is the other), explained the rationale in having Thuney replace Andrews.

"We obviously hate to lose anyone, especially someone like David, who has so much experience and leadership within the group. David's been around, though, and provided leadership still, even though he's not on the field.

"As far as Joe goes, he did a great job [playing center]," Popovich maintained. "He's an extremely intelligent player and has played guard in this system for a long time and has always taken some backup reps at center throughout the years here, and even played in some preseason games at center. He did a great job of stepping up and… Really can't say enough about Joe. He's been kind of a rock since he's been here. Hasn't missed a start and has always been a great performer."

Of course, New England has had to shuffle players around on the o-line before and work without its preferred complement of starting five players. Just last season, for example, Andrews was forced to sit out the entirety due to a health condition, but the team had Ted Karras (now with the Miami Dolphins) fill the void for 15 regular season weeks.

Coincidentally, the aforementioned Ferentz' lone NFL start at center came last December against the eventual Super Bowl Champion Chiefs (he also started one game at right guard last season). Might he be prepared to reprise the role this coming week when the Patriots visit Kansas City, thus allowing Thuney to revert back to his natural position?

Head coach Bill Belichick seemed to hint that a new O-line grouping could be under consideration this week and beyond.