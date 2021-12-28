Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

A day after losing a tough divisional game to the Bills, the Patriots got some more bad news on Monday with linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
They join Rhamondre Stevenson, Yasir Durant and Harvey Langi on the COVID list as cases continue to spike around the NFL, with the league reverting last week to stricter protocols from 2020, but looser measures for return after a positive test. Kendrick Bourne landed on the list early last week and missed all three practices, but was still able to play in the game.
Bentley and Judon are two core pieces of the Patriots defense and their potential absences already complicate a looming matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who placed 11 players on the Reserve/COVID list themselves today.
Josh Uche, Chase Winovich and Jahlani Tavai would be in line to play increased roles against the Jags if Bentley and Judon are unavailable.