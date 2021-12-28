Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

A day after losing a tough divisional game to the Bills, the Patriots got some more bad news on Monday with linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

They join Rhamondre Stevenson, Yasir Durant and Harvey Langi on the COVID list as cases continue to spike around the NFL, with the league reverting last week to stricter protocols from 2020, but looser measures for return after a positive test. Kendrick Bourne landed on the list early last week and missed all three practices, but was still able to play in the game.