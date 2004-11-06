 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered 2/8: Super Bowl Predictions, NFL Draft and Free Agency Thoughts

Patriots Catch-22 2/8: Latest Front Office News, Resetting Draft Thoughts and Super Bowl Predictions

Senior Bowl Recap

Deatrich Wise to be Inducted into Hebron High School Hall of Fame

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

NFL and USAA Announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as Recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

Patriots Unfiltered 2/6: Coaching staff taking shape, Latest Patriots and NFL news

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2003: The Super Sequel Part II

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered 2/2: Reaction to Patriots Coordinators Announcement

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Patriots Unfiltered 2/1: Senior Bowl Standouts, NFL Draft Talk, Coaching Staff Updates

Another shootout? Colts, Vikings ready for offensive fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Peyton Manning leads the AFC in passer rating and touchdown passes this season. Daunte Culpepper has done the same in the NFC.

Nov 06, 2004 at 04:00 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Peyton Manning leads the AFC in passer rating and touchdown passes this season. Daunte Culpepper has done the same in the NFC.

Now each quarterback may have to perform perfectly.

When the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings meet Monday night, Manning and Culpepper know there will be a little margin for error. One failed drive won't be just another lost opportunity; it could be the difference between winning and losing.

As an offense we have high goals and expectations,'' Manning said.We're disappointed when we punt because we feel we're better than that.''

The game could be one of this season's most entertaining.

Indianapolis (4-3) and Minnesota (5-2) both rank among the NFL's top offenses and worst defenses, setting up an anticipated shootout between two teams that need a victory.

The Vikings had a four-game winning streak end last week while the Colts are trying to snap their first two-game skid in almost two years.

On paper, the teams look alike.

Indianapolis (4-3) has Manning, last year's co-MVP; Marvin Harrison, a five-time Pro Bowler and the NFL record-holder for most receptions in a season; Edgerrin James, a two-time NFL rushing champ; and Reggie Wayne and Brandon Stokley, who have become consistent targets this year.

Minnesota (5-2) counters with Culpepper, a two-time Pro Bowl starter; Randy Moss, the league's biggest deep threat; and three potentially dangerous runners in Mewelde Moore, Michael Bennett and Onterrio Smith, who is returning after a four-game substance-abuse suspension.

But Moss is questionable with a strained right hamstring and coach Mike Tice said he won't make a decision until game time. Without Moss, the Vikings looked like a different team in last week's 34-13 loss to the New York Giants, which is why the Vikings are making contingency plans.

I'm hoping they don't score 40 points,'' Tice said.You have to be prepared to stop them. Does it happen? Not always. I just hope we can slow them down because I don't think you can stop them.''

During the first half of the season, the Colts' biggest opponent has been their defense.

While averaging a league-high 31.1 points and punting the second-fewest times in the NFL (22), the Colts simply cannot stay on the field long enough.

Opponents have usually played keepaway against a defense nearly on a record-setting pace for yards allowed and which has yielded the fourth-highest scoring average (25.4) in the NFL.

The two times opponents tried to play up-tempo against the Colts, it's been wild. Indianapolis won Round 1, beating Green Bay 45-31, and lost Round 2, 45-35 at Kansas City last week.

Minnesota's offense could create even more problems.

Culpepper already has set an NFL record by throwing for five touchdowns in three games this year, while Moore averages 5.9 yards per carry, Bennett has sprinter's speed and Smith is the power back.

If that means Round 3 will come Monday night, at least some people in the stadium will enjoy it.

I think it's a fun matchup,'' Vikings offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said.We're going to get a chance to play each other, and see who's the best.''

Colts coach Tony Dungy, a former defensive coordinator, is hoping for a different kind of game.

After giving up 590 yards to the Chiefs, Dungy has preached consistency all week. Monday night will be the next big test.

We've got to do a better job of not putting people in scoring position,'' Dungy said.You can't give people extra chances when they have good offenses.''

There are other problems, too.

Indy's smallish defense faces a much heftier Vikings line. Plus, a secondary ravaged by injuries must also contend with Minnesota's big receivers such as Marcus Robinson and possibly Moss.

Starting cornerback Donald Strickland is out for the season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder, and Strickland's replacement, Joseph Jefferson, is questionable with a sore right knee. The other starter, Jason David, is expected to play with a hip injury.

If starting strong safety Mike Doss cannot play because of a strained groin, rookie Bob Sanders will make his first NFL start.

Culpepper isn't worried about the Colts' defense, he just wants to make sure everything clicks for the Vikings.

We want to be good on every play,'' he said.We want to execute every time, make the adjustments and the ones who make the plays are the ones who win games.''

And one failure Monday night could be one failure too many.

We want to be perfect on every play,'' Stokley said.If we aren't and we do lose the game, then that's on us. It doesn't matter if the defense gives up 800 yards, that's on us.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Deatrich Wise to be Inducted into Hebron High School Hall of Fame

Patriots captain Deatrich Wise is set to be honored with induction into his high school's Hall of Fame.
news

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.
news

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

Maya Ann Callender didn't love having to help out at her younger brother's football practices growing up, but it set the foundation for the Patriots scouting assistant's career trajectory.
news

NFL and USAA Announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as Recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Cardona's commitment to supporting service members, veterans and their families to be recognized at NFL Honors.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Deatrich Wise to be Inducted into Hebron High School Hall of Fame

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

NFL and USAA Announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as Recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Senior Bowl Recap

Members of the Patriots staff including director of player personnel Matt Groh, head down to Mobile, Alabama for the 2024 Senior Bowl to scout the college prospects of this year's upcoming draft class.

NFL Network: Top 10 Patriots plays 2023 season

Watch a countdown of the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL season.

Ezekiel Elliott's top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott's top plays from the 2023 season.

Demario Douglas' top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas' top plays from the 2023 season.

Rhamondre Stevenson's top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots runing back Rhamondre Stevenson's top plays from the 2023 season.

2003 Pro Bowl QB Challenge with Tom Brady | Throwback Highlights

Check out former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady competing at the 2003 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. See the New England Patriots legend compete in a variety of throwing competitions against Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis and more NFL stars.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising