Army Lieutenant Colonel pulls off surprise return home for his family at Patriots game

"I literally had to repack all of my kit," he said. "I have bags full of equipment that I use when I'm deployed and I just fly over with a small carryon bag. It was like a movie scene. I'm like tearing stuff out. It was comical and funny how it all came together."

The surprise was a success, in part, because of the timing. As Donna realized her family, including her aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, were being upgraded to a suite, she thought in the back of her mind, "Maybe Dave will be here." When they arrived, he was nowhere to be seen. As halftime passed, she let go of the idea that he was coming home early.

Ultimately, the family was stunned by the early homecoming, and Donna said she was glad her kids were able to experience something like this. Though their daughter Ashley was away at school for the moment, their sons had a truly special day that will help on the days their father isn't there.

"It was nice for them. They miss out on so much," Donna said. "I can't tell you how many birthdays and holidays and Thanksgivings we've missed. For the kids to experience that, that was just awesome. I don't think they get enough credit for what they have to go through."

As far as Lt. Col. Hammerschmidt is concerned, it's not just their kids who deserved that moment. They started dating just before Lt. Col. Hammerschmidt was deployed. They met only three times before his first time in Iraq, and in the subsequent years and deployments, he recently calculated that he's spent a total of five years away from his family.