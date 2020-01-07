Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Jan 28 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jan 31 - 11:55 PM

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Army Lieutenant Colonel pulls off surprise return home for his family at Patriots game

Jan 07, 2020 at 01:40 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

military wm

When Donna Hammerschmidt pulled up to Gillette Stadium on Dec. 29, she was excited enough at the mere prospect of seeing the Patriots play at Gillette Stadium for the first time. It was made even better when the tickets she believed to be standing room only turned out to be in a suite.

But it wasn't until later on that the real excitement of the day hit.

Donna and her two sons, Ethan and Will, live in North Carolina and were spending the holidays with her extended family in Massachusetts. Donna's husband, Dave, is a lieutenant colonel in the Army, and as far as she knew, he would not be back in the U.S. for another month or so. As a 19-year serviceman, this was his 13th deployment.

Instead, halfway through the third quarter, a Gillette Stadium employee showed the Hammerschmidts their options for dessert in the back of the suite, stalling just long enough for Lt. Col. Hammerschmidt to walk through the door. In a second, the thoughts of brownies and ice cream were forgotten as shock and joy washed over.

"It was almost kind of like a dream state. It was a very surreal moment to see him walking in," she said. "I couldn't even think. I couldn't really process what was going on in that moment, honestly."

Though it was a surprise for his wife and kids, it was as much as a surprise for Lt. Col. Hammerschimdt too. He had hoped to pull off a surprise of some kind, and when he woke up on the morning he was due to leave Iraq, he saw two text messages. The first was from his wife, saying how excited she was to go to the Patriots game. The second was from Donna's aunt, asking him to bring home his uniform and not to ask why.

Then he put two and two together.

military2
Photo courtesy of the Hammerschmidt family

"I literally had to repack all of my kit," he said. "I have bags full of equipment that I use when I'm deployed and I just fly over with a small carryon bag. It was like a movie scene. I'm like tearing stuff out. It was comical and funny how it all came together."

The surprise was a success, in part, because of the timing. As Donna realized her family, including her aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, were being upgraded to a suite, she thought in the back of her mind, "Maybe Dave will be here." When they arrived, he was nowhere to be seen. As halftime passed, she let go of the idea that he was coming home early.

Ultimately, the family was stunned by the early homecoming, and Donna said she was glad her kids were able to experience something like this. Though their daughter Ashley was away at school for the moment, their sons had a truly special day that will help on the days their father isn't there.

"It was nice for them. They miss out on so much," Donna said. "I can't tell you how many birthdays and holidays and Thanksgivings we've missed. For the kids to experience that, that was just awesome. I don't think they get enough credit for what they have to go through."

As far as Lt. Col. Hammerschmidt is concerned, it's not just their kids who deserved that moment. They started dating just before Lt. Col. Hammerschmidt was deployed. They met only three times before his first time in Iraq, and in the subsequent years and deployments, he recently calculated that he's spent a total of five years away from his family.

"She's been through it with me, thick and thin through the years," he said. "To see the happiness on their faces, to enjoy seeing the shock that the three of them were going through, that really just made me happy."

Related Content

news

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Here are 10 things you might not have known about Patriots' center David Andrews that we learned from his Instagram story Q&A.
news

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

A few days after falling to the Bills in the playoffs, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones and teammates shared some final messages.
news

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

When Martin Luther King Jr. Day comes to mind for the Patriots special teams captain, he thinks of the gratitude he has towards Dr. King for the sacrifices he made for progress towards racial equality in America.
news

Matthew Judon lovingly, hilariously mocks Mac Jones's fashion

It was a hilarious moment in postgame press conferences Sunday. 
news

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Damien Harris explains his touching reason for giving away game balls. 
news

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Now cancer-free, Brandon Bolden revealed on social media Thursday that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. 
news

What we learned from Kendrick Bourne's Reddit AMA

The Patriots receiver spent his Tuesday answering all kinds of questions on Reddit. Here's what we learned. 
news

Year in Review: Some of our favorite Patriots social media moments of 2021

Check out some of our favorite social media posts of 2021. 
news

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas

'Twas a very Patriots Christmas for fans around the world. 
news

Mac Jones gifts Patriots offensive line cryptocurrency 

The tradition of quarterbacks spoiling their offensive line got a very 2021 twist.
news

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

From shopping sprees to coat drives, here is how the Patriots gave back to the community this holiday season. 
news

Matthew Judon honored with 2021 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award

The annual award is selected by the Patriots beat writers and given to the Patriots player who 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots sign offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to a future contract

Analysis: Belichick earns PFWA executive nod for Patriots reset

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy surprises family visiting Gillette Stadium

You won't believe the surprise Lawrence Guy has, for a deserving family visiting Gillette Stadium.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the AFC Championship Game Patriots at Steelers

Watch full highlights from New England's AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 27, 2002.

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the Divisional Game Patriots vs Raiders

Watch full highlights from New England's Divisional Game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, January 19, 2002.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising