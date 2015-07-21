Ask PFW: Camp questions abound

So with our two star corners leaving for other teams, which cornerback do you expect to lead this secondary?

Ethan Charles

At this point it looks like Malcolm Butler is being tabbed as the left corner – or No. 1 corner – in the Patriots secondary. We'll learn more when camp starts but I don't see any other options at this point. Bradley Fletcher has some experience but is coming off a down year in Philly and Logan Ryan has been far too inconsistent. Robert McClain is more of a slot corner who should be in line to replace Kyle Arrington. Not sure who's left.

Paul Perillo

Can you tell us why Shane Vereen was released? I thought he did a great job replacing Kevin Faulk. You could always count on these two for a first down. I don't see anyone on the team that can replace Vereen.

Kathy Kozlowski

First, Vereen wasn't released. He signed with the Giants as a free agent for more than $4 million a year, which is more than I would have wanted to pay to keep him. I agree with you that he performed well in his role. And I also agree that there isn't an obvious replacement on the current roster. But I feel either James White or Travaris Cadet will handle those duties reasonably well – perhaps both. Tom Brady likes to use a back as a receiver and someone will emerge as an option for him on those underneath routes. Both White and Cadet can catch the ball and if they develop as pass blockers then either or both can contribute in that manner.

Paul Perillo

Following the departures of Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner, the Patriots made quite a few moves. Unfortunately, it appears that finding a replacement for either one of these players in the free agent market was not a priority. I can understand why the Patriots had to let go of Revis given the circumstances. However, why was Brandon Browner released? After all, I think that him, Revis and McCourty were the three key assets in the success of the Patriots secondary. I am also disappointed about Akeem Ayers' departure. At this point, who do you expect will take over both for Revis and Browner's crucial roles? Can we even hope that our secondary will be nearly as strong as it was last season?

Alex Blunden