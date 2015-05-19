Ask PFW: Deflate-free zone

Jon Binley*

Not sure about his man crushes but if a nickname is lame Andy will definitely use it – and Italian Stallion would certainly apply. Now, I thought when I started to read your question you were going someplace fun like – If Garoppolo lights it up should the Patriots trade Brady? Now that would have spurred some nice debate. Perhaps another time!

Paul Perillo

*What are the prevailing thoughts as to how Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will plan for any Tom Brady absence for the first few games of the season? Seems to me that all summer they will have to plan for the contingency that Garropolo goes down in the first quarter of the first game and can't return. This means finding, grooming and carrying at least one more quarterback from now right on through the final 53-man roster cut down. They must be looking at a few options now - maybe a vet looking to hook on (not sure who that might be) or an undrafted FA. What's your sense of how this will play out? *

Tony B

Shelburne, Vt.

As I mentioned earlier, Garrett Gilbert is already on the roster and I believe Belichick and McDaniels must have seen something they liked in him in order to keep him on the practice squad down the stretch last season and then re-sign him in the winter. He'll likely get a lot of work during the spring and if he shows he can't handle it then I'd expect the coaches to go out and find another option as a potential backup to Garoppolo. I don't think that means finding a veteran backup with starting experience. To me it's more important to find someone who might have experience with the Patriots system than finding a retread backup. We'll see what Belichick thinks of Gilbert probably sooner rather than later, though, because the team usually doesn't waste time cutting bait with new players who don't factor into the future – witness the recent releases of Chimdi Chekwa and Devin Gardner, who didn't even make it to mini-camp.

Paul Perillo