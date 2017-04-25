Ask PFW: Draft trades, potential picks and more

Do you think LeGarrette Blount would qualify and get in the Pats Hall of Fame? I don't know the exact qualifications but he does hold plenty of rushing and touchdown records in his short time here in NE. Second, I also don't believe Jason McCourty will be joining the Pats unless he remains unsigned at the start of the season and there's an injury at the CB position. I know BB doesn't like to hire close friends for his coaching staff (so nothing turns personal if things get sour) and I feel like if we signed Jason it could be a same sort of scenario. And if he is gets unhappy we could risk upsetting his brother, Devin. Got any thoughts on my two cents?

Kraemer Soto

I don't believe Blount is worthy of being in the Patriots Hall of Fame. Quite simply he's not been good enough. He scored 18 touchdowns last season, which is a Patriots single-season record. Otherwise his numbers with the team are quite pedestrian. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry and about 60 yards per game as a member of the Patriots. There's nothing Hall of Fame-worthy about those stats. As for Jason McCourty, I don't see any issues that you're referring to. Belichick has brought a lot of friends onto the coaching/football staff. He's also had two different Gronkowski brothers on the roster in addition to Rob and hasn't been concerned about potentially having to cut Dan or Glenn. If Belichick thought Jason McCourty could help I think he would try to sign him and wouldn't worry about having to let either of them go.

Paul Perillo

Were the Bills trying to irk anyone by waiting till last minute on the Mike Gillislee announcement?

Chuck Norton

I think the Bills were weighing their options. I don't think it had anything to do with trying to make the Patriots sweat or any other external factors. Last year Buffalo immediately made it public that they would not match Chris Hogan's offer so I doubt the waiting this time around had anything to do with the Patriots. But in truth only the Bills know that for sure. Either way there wasn't anything to be gained by Buffalo if they knew they weren't matching and chose to wait until the deadline.

Paul Perillo

I have two questions pertaining to Malcolm Butler. First, despite reports that Richard Sherman won't be traded, if the Seahawks called the Patriots and offered Sherman for Butler and a third-round pick, would the Patriots accept that trade offer? Second, do the Patriots, like myself, fear a Malcolm Butler trade straight up for one draft pick would be extremely risky on their end, considering the very low and long odds that the prospect they would draft would turn out to be as good and a vital contributor as Malcolm Butler?

Mackenzie Kirkey

I would personally make the Sherman for Butler and a third-rounder deal but the Patriots might be less inclined to do so. First, Sherman makes a lot of money and that would mean investing roughly $24 million in the starting corners for the 2017 season. Second, Sherman is a couple years older than Butler so that might cause them to pause as well. If the Patriots could get a first-round pick for Butler I would make the deal because I don't believe the odds are great that he will be re-signing with the Patriots after the season. Therefore I'd rather have a high pick to potentially replace him them let him walk for much less next year.

Paul Perillo