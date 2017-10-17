Ask PFW: Fixing the secondary, Hightower's usage and more

I'm not sure why David Harris and Dwayne Allen are still on the team. Dwayne Allen at this point is zero threat as a pass catching TE. In fact, you could probably cover him with a 340-pound nose tackle and he still couldn't get open and make a catch. That said, if he is only going to be an in-line blocker, why not use Cameron Fleming as your blocking TE and free up the roster spot? He's been used in jumbo packages before. As for David Harris, the only thing I can think of is that (1) he's emergency insurance until Shea McClellin comes back, or (2) they are already on the hook for the money so why cut him loose so he can join another team on the Patriots dime or (3) they are stashing him until the cold weather games when teams are going to have to run more and he would have a more defined role. Any insight on the above?

Alan Bernstein

I can't really argue with anything you wrote (except for your third option on Harris' lack of use). Allen is a non-factor as a receiver, which isn't overly surprising to me given that he's never really been a gifted receiver. I am surprised that he has zero catches, however. He hasn't really been used at all (just six targets all season) and when Rob Gronkowski is active he barely plays at all. But when Gronk was out he saw 50 snaps against the Bucs, so obviously he's still here as insurance. As for Harris, your first two points likely nailed this one. He's depth in case of injury and definitely the guaranteed money he received had to play a role in saving his roster spot. I don't expect that to continue all season, though. At some point the Patriots will have some injuries and they won't have the luxury of having a healthy linebacker taking up a valuable roster spot. If he doesn't have a role against the Texans, Panthers or Jets, teams who like to run the ball, then when is he going to be needed?

Paul Perillo

Win or not, the lack of focus from the coaching staff is really concerning. With 3:13 left in the second quarter, down by 7, Brady throws the ball deep in double coverage. Best case - we score and give ball back to Jets so they can come back and score again. Worst case, turn the ball over (which is what happened) and a chance to take a tie to the halftime. Whatever happened to systematically driving the ball down the field to score? Why take the risk, especially when run game was finally showing some life.

Sandy P.

I don't necessarily agree with your point about trying to use clock late in the first half. With over three minutes to go and trailing, the idea should be to score points any way you can, not trying to chew clock. Now, as for the propensity to chuck it deep, I agree with you 100 percent on this one. It seems whenever the offense gets a bit stagnant this year, the deep balls increase and results don't necessarily warrant it. To the offense's credit, Tom Brady hit Brandin Cooks on a bomb that set up the tying touchdown, but that came with less than 30 seconds left in the half so the situation dictated a deep shot. Overall I'd like to see more consistency to the offense in terms of the types of drives that you described but so far this season those have been tough to come by, and the loss of Julian Edelman has likely played a role in that.

Paul Perillo

The Patriots defense really seems to struggle with crossing routes by opposing offenses. Is there one particular reason for this or are there several mitigating factors that are the cause?

Josh Lund

I agree with your assessment but can only speculate as to why. First, the formations that these routes often come from have given the Patriots fits. Communication issues have led to guys running free across the field, and the zones that are generally played when this has occurred haven't been overly successful. I also feel the lack of a consistent pass rush has been part of these failures as well. Some of the deeper in-cuts that have hurt the Patriots take time to develop, and generally opposing quarterbacks have had plenty of time to wait for the receivers to come open. I don't have a definitive reason these routes have been so problematic but that's certainly been the case so far.

Paul Perillo

Coach/GM Bill Belichick was often celebrated for dumping players at the right time. But I wonder if having Chandler Jones, Jamie Collins, Logan Ryan and Jabaal Sheard instead of whatever he brought in free agency would make this D the contender it used to be?

Chuck Moran

This is the ultimate 20-20 hindsight reaction that we're all guilty of from time to time – fans and media included. First, it would have been quite expensive to retain all the players you mentioned, and most certainly there would be some current individuals here now who would not be if that were the case. And that doesn't included specific players like Joe Thuney and Malcolm Mitchell who were acquired directly with picks used in the Jones trade. The short answer to your question is yes, there's no doubt the Patriots defense would be much better with the four players to mentioned. But there a chance other areas of the team might not be as strong if those guys were still here as well.

Paul Perillo

First, a comment to Paul - Paul said on their postgame discussion that the Pats still don't have anything to hang their hats on, and that people might be upset with that comment. He was half right, they don't, yet. And no, I am not upset at the comment. I am upset at the fact. I have been a long-time 40-year fan, and this team feels like a good team, but not much more. Bill says you usually know what you have after four or six weeks and here we are. I think this is one of those years where we go 10-6, maybe 11-5, win the East, just by a win, and maybe a third-seed and out in round one. Question - do you see anything on defense that will change in the secondary and tighten up, and if so is it a trade? I think not, we are what we are. I really think the Julian Edelman injury is having a massive impact, Tom holds the ball a tad longer and takes more hits because nobody is that quick bunny in the slot crossing routes and outs … cannot someone fill that role? It's been years, decades even, since I remember so much reliance on the long ball.

Michael Monk

I'm glad you took my comments after the Jets game as there were intended – not as a harbinger of gloom and doom but rather as an observation based off six weeks of play. The Patriots will almost certainly continue to improve as the season progresses, just as they almost always do. I share your concern, though, with the defense in general. I'm not sure exactly how much better things can get on that side of the ball based on what I've seen. Even pedestrian (or worse) quarterbacks have had their way with the Patriots secondary and now Stephon Gilmore is dealing with a concussion. Offensively, Danny Amendola is a great facsimile of Edelman but his health is of utmost importance. He clearly can't be relied upon to carry the type of workload that Edelman once did, so there will be games when he will be a sporadic contributor. With no proven slot option, Brady is going deep more than ever and it has led to some sluggish periods of play offensively. The good news is the entire league is dealing with similar bouts of inconsistency and the Patriots are no different. The bad news the fact that the Patriots are no different.

Paul Perillo

I admit to not studying past schedules right off the top, but it sure seems like the past several years that the Pats have played Denver in Denver. Please explain what appears to me to be a lopsided home/away ratio. Of course, it could be me.

Elizabeth MacLeod

The NFL rotating schedule is cyclical in nature and this happens to be one such instance when it comes to the Patriots and Broncos. As an example, Denver travelled to Foxborough to play the Patriots in 2012, 2013 and 2014 for regular-season games at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots will now play in Denver in 2015, 2016 and 2017. This does not include the postseason, which is always determined by playoff seeding. If the Patriots and Broncos finish this season in the same position in their respective divisions, the teams will play in Foxborough in 2018. If not, they will not play next year in the regular season.

Paul Perillo

This question is kind of off topic, but here is my question. Were the commentators of the Patriots-Jets game pro-Jet/anti-Patriot? I was wondering because they seemed talk better about the Jets. This is just my perspective, what do you guys think?

Srikanth Ganesh