Ask PFW: It's draft time

This is an interesting question that obviously no one knows the answer to for sure other than Belichick and the rest of the team's decision-makers. I know many people believe the team alters its strategy from year to year, and some years have been more committed than others. I don't really buy into that philosophy. Yes there have been years when the team has been more aggressive in free agency – 2003, 2007 and 2014 immediately come to mind – but I feel those have been more a result of opportunity than any specific changes in overall philosophy. Belichick saw the chance to acquire Randy Moss in 2007, as an example, and he thought it made sense and did it. It wasn't as if he went into 2007 thinking this was the year he was going to load up and throw away the future. He maintained his balance of the present and future and thought the moves made sense. Obviously in all three of those seasons the aggressiveness worked (two Super Bowls and an 18-1 season). However, to answer your question I feel very little would have changed had the Patriots lost the Super Bowl on the final play in your scenario. Like I said, only Belichick knows but my guess is Revis would still be a Jet.

Paul Perillo